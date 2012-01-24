The South Sudanese
South Sudanese wait outside their tent at Andalus camp during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees more
South Sudanese wait outside their tent at Andalus camp during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres in Khartoum, Sudan January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man waves South Sudan's national flag as he attends the Independence Day celebrations in the capital Jubamore
A man waves South Sudan's national flag as he attends the Independence Day celebrations in the capital Juba, South Sudan July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man attends the Independence Day celebrations in Juba July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man attends the Independence Day celebrations in Juba July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People wait inside a train as they travel to South Sudan, in Khartoum October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nurmore
People wait inside a train as they travel to South Sudan, in Khartoum October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Supporters of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir dance during a rally in Bentiu, Unity state, south Sudan Amore
Supporters of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir dance during a rally in Bentiu, Unity state, south Sudan April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ethnic Nuer children play in a river near the town of Nasir in southeastern Sudan June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fimore
Ethnic Nuer children play in a river near the town of Nasir in southeastern Sudan June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man smiles as he carries a goat on his shoulders to sell in a market in Juba July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran more
A man smiles as he carries a goat on his shoulders to sell in a market in Juba July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudanese children wait outside their tent at Andalus camp during a visit by UN High Commissioner for more
South Sudanese children wait outside their tent at Andalus camp during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres in Khartoum January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A patient waits to receive treatment at a hospital in south Sudan's capital Juba September 4, 2007. REUTERSmore
A patient waits to receive treatment at a hospital in south Sudan's capital Juba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A southern Sudanese man wears a t-shirt reading, "Vote For Your Freedom", as he holds up a cross during a Cmore
A southern Sudanese man wears a t-shirt reading, "Vote For Your Freedom", as he holds up a cross during a Christmas Eve procession in Juba December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wounded Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) veterans march during Independence Day ceremony in Juba July more
Wounded Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) veterans march during Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A worker prepares a prosthesis inside the manufacturing workshop of the Physical Rehabilitation Reference Cmore
A worker prepares a prosthesis inside the manufacturing workshop of the Physical Rehabilitation Reference Centre in Juba, South Sudan July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Southern Sudanese men ride motorcycles during sunset in Juba, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevicmore
Southern Sudanese men ride motorcycles during sunset in Juba, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Southern Sudanese boys staying in north Sudan wait at their house at the Hadj Yoasf district in Khartoum Jamore
Southern Sudanese boys staying in north Sudan wait at their house at the Hadj Yoasf district in Khartoum January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir walks out of a car before a rally in Bentiu, Unity state, south Sudan Apmore
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir walks out of a car before a rally in Bentiu, Unity state, south Sudan April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Sudanese dancer performs during the arrival ceremony of United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in tmore
A Sudanese dancer performs during the arrival ceremony of United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in the south Sudan's capital Juba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man from the cattle herding Mundari tribe cleans a cow with ash in a settlement near Terekekaa, Central Emore
A man from the cattle herding Mundari tribe cleans a cow with ash in a settlement near Terekekaa, Central Equatoria state, south Sudan January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier stands in line during a rehearsal of the Independence Day cmore
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier stands in line during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Musicians sit before the start of a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 5, 2011. REUTERmore
Musicians sit before the start of a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudanese children wait to be transported on a train to South Sudan, in Khartoum October 28, 2011. REUmore
South Sudanese children wait to be transported on a train to South Sudan, in Khartoum October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A member of Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) sits at a check point in south Sudan, in south Kordomore
A member of Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) sits at a check point in south Sudan, in south Kordofan, located in the country's north-south border January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Cattle belonging to the Nuer tribe are shrouded in dung smoke to keep away insects near the town of Nasir imore
Cattle belonging to the Nuer tribe are shrouded in dung smoke to keep away insects near the town of Nasir in southeastern Sudan, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Supporters of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir pray during his rally in Nyam, Lakes state, south Sudan, Amore
Supporters of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir pray during his rally in Nyam, Lakes state, south Sudan, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Labourers shovel sand into a truck near a river embankment in Rajaf, 5 km (3.1 miles) outside southern Sudamore
Labourers shovel sand into a truck near a river embankment in Rajaf, 5 km (3.1 miles) outside southern Sudan's capital Juba, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Edward Ou
A girl sings the South Sudan national anthem during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba Jumore
A girl sings the South Sudan national anthem during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) holds a south Sudan flag as villagers from the Dadmore
A supporter of Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) holds a south Sudan flag as villagers from the Dadinga tribe wait for food to be distributed by World Food Program (WFP) staff in the village of Lauro in Budy county in Eastern Equatoria State, south Sudan, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
