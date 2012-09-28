版本:
中国

The war on polio

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

An Afghan refugee woman waits her turn to receive a drop of polio vaccine for her child at the United Nations supported camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A boy suffering from polio crawls beside his braces at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A child receives a drop of polio vaccine at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supported Jalozai camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Peter Narra pushes the wheelchair of his wife Mary Grace, who is suffering from polio, as they paddle in the waters of Manila Bay with their daughter Ashley Nicole (in bathing suit) and son Rain Irish during Easter Sunday, in Manila, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A girl cries as she waits for a Polio vaccine shot in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

An infant receives a polio vaccine shot at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Lopez Vidal, 10, (R), who is afflicted by polio and is also deaf, does a handstand inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 23, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A local health worker carries vaccination kits at a distribution centre ahead of the start of a nationwide polio immunization campaign, in Lagos, Nigeria, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Polio victims Aron Mahuka, Singi Ndombasi, and Prefina Nzuzi await therapy at the International Polio Victim Response Committe compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Cambodian boy who suffers from polio wears prosthetics he received at the Handicap International physical rehabilitation centre in Takeo, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Chhatu Sha, who is suffering from polio, crawls inside his house in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, India, June 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Polio sufferer Marie Diekese, has her hair braided by other girls afflicted by the disease inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A nurse shows polio vaccines at a health centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A child receives a dose of polio vaccine for children under the age of five, during the first day of a national three-day campaign against polio in Sanaa, Yemen, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

M. Gulzar Saifi, who is suffering from polio, moves down a street as children watch at Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Youths suffering from polio sit and stand by a wall at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Polio patient Rukhsana, 32, begs with her eight-month old boy Waheed outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A man suffering from polio crawls outside a row of closed shops in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, December 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Girls afflicted by polio dance inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Children with polio play soccer in Goma in eastern Congo, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Arnaud Bivilia, who suffers from polio, stands at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A youth suffering from polio does a hand stand on his crutches as others dance at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A girl afflicted by polio jokes with friends inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Alimin, a polio survivor, drags himself while begging in the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A child cries as he is given a polio vaccine in Baghdad's Sadr City, April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Boys suffering from polio relax at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Boys suffering from polio eat a communal dinner at the Stand Proud compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A polio victim kicks a ball as he plays soccer on crutches at the practice grounds of the national stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A boy afflicted by polio prays before going to sleep on the floor inside the International Polio Victim Response Committee compound in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A youth suffering from polio walks through a doorway at the Stand Proud compound in Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

