Facebook, tagged at new HQ
A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
