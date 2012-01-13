Music returns to Afghanistan
Female students play cellos at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Female students play cellos at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A student learns to play the French Horn at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhanimore
A student learns to play the French Horn at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a student playing a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7,more
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a student playing a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students play sitars at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students play sitars at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Posters of famous composers are seen on the wall of a room where students practise playing the violin at thmore
Posters of famous composers are seen on the wall of a room where students practise playing the violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man works in the musical instrument storage room at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. more
An Afghan man works in the musical instrument storage room at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Female students play guitars and a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhamore
Female students play guitars and a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A student carrying a saxophone and some sheet music walks along a corridor at the Kabul Music Academy, Janumore
A student carrying a saxophone and some sheet music walks along a corridor at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A male student sits beside female students as they play clarinets at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 20more
A male student sits beside female students as they play clarinets at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students play a cello and a piano at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students play a cello and a piano at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A female student playing the violin looks at her teacher as he corrects her finger placement at the Kabul Mmore
A female student playing the violin looks at her teacher as he corrects her finger placement at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students practise together at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students practise together at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 20more
A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students walk into the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students walk into the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shoes belonging to students are seen inside the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhanmore
Shoes belonging to students are seen inside the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani