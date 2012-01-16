Google's new LA campus
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee plays pool at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Data cables are seen above the main office floor at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A T-shirt designed for company employees is seen at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfboards for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google homepage logos are seen on a wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, 27, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks through a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Google LA logo is seen on a pool table at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson