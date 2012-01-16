版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 16日 星期一 23:55 BJT

Google's new LA campus

<p>People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 20
<p>Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 20
<p>An employee plays pool at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An employee plays pool at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

An employee plays pool at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Data cables are seen above the main office floor at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Data cables are seen above the main office floor at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, Jmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Data cables are seen above the main office floor at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 20
<p>A T-shirt designed for company employees is seen at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A T-shirt designed for company employees is seen at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, Jamore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

A T-shirt designed for company employees is seen at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
<p>Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angelmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Surfboards for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Surfboards for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, Januarmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Surfboards for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Google homepage logos are seen on a wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Google homepage logos are seen on a wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Google homepage logos are seen on a wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Systems Integrator Robert Scott, 32, is photographed by his girlfriend Abby Pynes, 33, as he tries out the rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 20
<p>An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Vemore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, 27, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, 27, views a scrolling employee photo collage that hmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, 27, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, Januarymore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 20
<p>Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man walks through a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man walks through a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angelemore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

A man walks through a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Google LA logo is seen on a pool table at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A Google LA logo is seen on a pool table at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

A Google LA logo is seen on a pool table at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 20
<p>Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 20
<p>People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Female bodyguard training

Female bodyguard training

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐