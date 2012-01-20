Race across the Alps
Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee slmore
Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musher Jimmy Pettterson of Sweden competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odysmore
Musher Jimmy Pettterson of Sweden competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Dogs wait for the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at thmore
Dogs wait for the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Miloslav Mikolasek of the Czech Republic checks his dogs before the start of the second part of the ninth smore
Miloslav Mikolasek of the Czech Republic checks his dogs before the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Bmore
A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssmore
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Ausmore
A musher and his dogs compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs (bottom C) compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog more
A musher and his dogs (bottom C) compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A dog jumps before the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans Jamore
A dog jumps before the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mushers and their dogs wait for the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race more
Mushers and their dogs wait for the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mushers and their dogs start the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January more
Mushers and their dogs start the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssemore
A musher and his dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mushers and dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee slemore
Mushers and dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss musher Marc Tercier competes with other mushers during the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Gmore
Swiss musher Marc Tercier competes with other mushers during the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs compete during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans more
A musher and his dogs compete during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs run through the village of Bonneval-sur-Arc during the eighth stage of La Grande Odysmore
A musher and his dogs run through the village of Bonneval-sur-Arc during the eighth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs more
Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Dogs run during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUmore
Dogs run during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss musher Marc Tercier overtakes Antoine Lemoine of France (L) during the seventh stage of La Grande Odymore
Swiss musher Marc Tercier overtakes Antoine Lemoine of France (L) during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs more
Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Dogs fight before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis Janmore
Dogs fight before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled domore
A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis more
Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled domore
A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher prepares food for his dogs before the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cmore
A musher prepares food for his dogs before the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A view of mushers prepare their dogs at the Polar Base at sunrise before the second part of the seventh stamore
A view of mushers prepare their dogs at the Polar Base at sunrise before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogsmore
A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogsmore
A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogsmore
A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebmore
A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A dog barks before the start of the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg Janmore
A dog barks before the start of the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
French musher Dominique Frafil and his dogs run after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee smore
French musher Dominique Frafil and his dogs run after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
French musher Aurelien Berbesson takes a dog out of his van before the start of the seventh stage of La Gramore
French musher Aurelien Berbesson takes a dog out of his van before the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslemore
A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A musher waves to the crowd after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanmore
A musher waves to the crowd after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
下一个
Inside the Costa Concordia
The scene within the capsized cruise ship.
Tiny living spaces
A peek inside cramped and crowded homes.
Creative coffins
Though dying is a serious business, some coffin makers are trying to find ways to creatively send loved ones off on their final journeys.
Epiphany Day
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.