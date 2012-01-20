版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 21日 星期六 05:25 BJT

Race across the Alps

<p>Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee slmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
1 / 35
<p>Musher Jimmy Pettterson of Sweden competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Musher Jimmy Pettterson of Sweden competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odysmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Musher Jimmy Pettterson of Sweden competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
2 / 35
<p>Dogs wait for the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Dogs wait for the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at thmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Dogs wait for the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
3 / 35
<p>Miloslav Mikolasek of the Czech Republic checks his dogs before the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Miloslav Mikolasek of the Czech Republic checks his dogs before the start of the second part of the ninth smore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Miloslav Mikolasek of the Czech Republic checks his dogs before the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
4 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Bmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
5 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
6 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Ausmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
7 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs (bottom C) compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A musher and his dogs (bottom C) compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs (bottom C) compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
8 / 35
<p>A dog jumps before the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A dog jumps before the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans Jamore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A dog jumps before the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
9 / 35
<p>Mushers and their dogs wait for the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and their dogs wait for the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Mushers and their dogs wait for the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
10 / 35
<p>Mushers and their dogs start the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and their dogs start the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Mushers and their dogs start the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
11 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssemore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
12 / 35
<p>Mushers and dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee slemore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Mushers and dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
13 / 35
<p>Swiss musher Marc Tercier competes with other mushers during the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Swiss musher Marc Tercier competes with other mushers during the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Gmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Swiss musher Marc Tercier competes with other mushers during the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
14 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs compete during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs compete during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
15 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs run through the village of Bonneval-sur-Arc during the eighth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs run through the village of Bonneval-sur-Arc during the eighth stage of La Grande Odysmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs run through the village of Bonneval-sur-Arc during the eighth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
16 / 35
<p>Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
17 / 35
<p>Dogs run during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Dogs run during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Dogs run during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
18 / 35
<p>Swiss musher Marc Tercier overtakes Antoine Lemoine of France (L) during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Swiss musher Marc Tercier overtakes Antoine Lemoine of France (L) during the seventh stage of La Grande Odymore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Swiss musher Marc Tercier overtakes Antoine Lemoine of France (L) during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
19 / 35
<p>Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
20 / 35
<p>Dogs fight before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Dogs fight before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis Janmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Dogs fight before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
21 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled domore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
22 / 35
<p>Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
23 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled domore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
24 / 35
<p>A musher prepares food for his dogs before the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher prepares food for his dogs before the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher prepares food for his dogs before the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
25 / 35
<p>A view of mushers prepare their dogs at the Polar Base at sunrise before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A view of mushers prepare their dogs at the Polar Base at sunrise before the second part of the seventh stamore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A view of mushers prepare their dogs at the Polar Base at sunrise before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
26 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogsmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
27 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogsmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
28 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogsmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
29 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
30 / 35
<p>A dog barks before the start of the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A dog barks before the start of the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg Janmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A dog barks before the start of the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
31 / 35
<p>French musher Dominique Frafil and his dogs run after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

French musher Dominique Frafil and his dogs run after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee smore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

French musher Dominique Frafil and his dogs run after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
32 / 35
<p>French musher Aurelien Berbesson takes a dog out of his van before the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

French musher Aurelien Berbesson takes a dog out of his van before the start of the seventh stage of La Gramore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

French musher Aurelien Berbesson takes a dog out of his van before the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
33 / 35
<p>A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslemore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
34 / 35
<p>A musher waves to the crowd after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A musher waves to the crowd after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A musher waves to the crowd after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

下一个

Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

The scene within the capsized cruise ship.

2012年 1月 21日
Tiny living spaces

Tiny living spaces

A peek inside cramped and crowded homes.

2012年 1月 21日
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

Though dying is a serious business, some coffin makers are trying to find ways to creatively send loved ones off on their final journeys.

2012年 1月 20日
Epiphany Day

Epiphany Day

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

2012年 1月 20日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐