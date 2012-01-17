版本:
World's largest cruise ships

<p>Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship 'Allure of the Seas' enters port in Fort Lauderdale as seen from nearby Hollywood, Florida, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship 'Allure of the Seas' enters port in Fort Lauderdale as seen from nearby Hollywood, Florida, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

The "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The Cruise ship 'Freedom of the Seas' sits at New York Harbor, May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

The Cruise ship 'Freedom of the Seas' sits at New York Harbor, May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

The Cruise ship 'Freedom of the Seas' sits at New York Harbor, May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>An interior view of the 110-square-metre Royal Suite, the biggest cabin inside the 'Rhapsody of the Seas' upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

An interior view of the 110-square-metre Royal Suite, the biggest cabin inside the 'Rhapsody of the Seas' upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>The MS Allure of the Seas sets sail from Turku ship yard, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva </p>

The MS Allure of the Seas sets sail from Turku ship yard, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva

<p>The Oasis of the Seas passes under the Great Belt Fixed Link Bridge near Nyborg, Denmark, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Royal Caribbean</p>

The Oasis of the Seas passes under the Great Belt Fixed Link Bridge near Nyborg, Denmark, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Royal Caribbean

<p>A woman sunbathes on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 as it arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

A woman sunbathes on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 as it arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

<p>One of the large pools aboard the Oasis of the Seas, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

One of the large pools aboard the Oasis of the Seas, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

One of the large pools aboard the Oasis of the Seas, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 passes Hamburg's famous landmark "Landungsbruecken" (Mooring) as it enters the dry-dock at the Blohm Voss shipyard in Hamburg for maintenance, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 passes Hamburg's famous landmark "Landungsbruecken" (Mooring) as it enters the dry-dock at the Blohm Voss shipyard in Hamburg for maintenance, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

<p>Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas, docked in Southampton, April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas, docked in Southampton, April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A waiter inside the Britannia Restaurant aboard the Queen Mary 2, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Will Burgess</p>

A waiter inside the Britannia Restaurant aboard the Queen Mary 2, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Will Burgess

<p>Oasis of the Seas navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Oasis of the Seas navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The Queen Mary 2 arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

The Queen Mary 2 arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

<p>Staterooms overlook the boardwalk deck on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Staterooms overlook the boardwalk deck on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Visitors tour the casino on Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Visitors tour the casino on Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>The bedroom of a loft suite aboard the Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

The bedroom of a loft suite aboard the Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

<p>The multi-functional basketball, volleyball and badminton court on the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva</p>

The multi-functional basketball, volleyball and badminton court on the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

<p>View of a jacuzzi on the Queen Mary 2, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File </p>

View of a jacuzzi on the Queen Mary 2, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File

View of a jacuzzi on the Queen Mary 2, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File

<p>The Queen Mary 2 leaves its dock at the Alstom shipyards in St Nazaire, western France, September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Daniel Joubert </p>

The Queen Mary 2 leaves its dock at the Alstom shipyards in St Nazaire, western France, September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Daniel Joubert

<p>People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, January 16, 2004. [ REUTERS/File </p>

People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, January 16, 2004. [ REUTERS/File

<p>Visitors tour the deck of Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Visitors tour the deck of Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>The icerink of the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva </p>

The icerink of the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

<p>People watch the 'float out' of the Disney Dream as it leaves the covered building dock at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius </p>

People watch the 'float out' of the Disney Dream as it leaves the covered building dock at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

<p>One of the bars on board the Queen Mary 2, some hours before it left from Saint Nazaire, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File </p>

One of the bars on board the Queen Mary 2, some hours before it left from Saint Nazaire, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File

<p>A general view taken from an office building shows the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas at the Blohm and Voss shipyard at the harbour of Hamburg, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius </p>

A general view taken from an office building shows the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas at the Blohm and Voss shipyard at the harbour of Hamburg, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

