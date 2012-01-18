Space odysseys
The Cassini spacecraft's view of the moons Tethys and Titan are disrupted by the rings of Saturn in this December 7, 2011 NASA handout obtained by Reuters January 13, 2012. The larger moon, Titan is on the left. This view looks toward the Saturn-facing sides of Tethys and Titan. The angle also shows the northern, sunlit side of the rings from less than one degree above the ring plane. The image was taken in visible red light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera at a distance of approximately 3.1 million kilometer from Titan. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout
Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency leaves a simulation landing scenario during a training exercise near Star City, outside Moscow January 18, 2012. Cristoforetti is part of a three-men team undertaking a two-day survival training exercise in the event of an landing occurring far from its planned location. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years from Earth is pictured in this NASA/ESA handout released January 11, 2012. Optical data of the supernova remnant and its accompanying star field, taken with the Hubble Space Telescope, are composited with X-ray images from the Chandra X-ray Observatory. The supernova that resulted in the creation of SNR 0509-67.5 occurred nearly 400 years ago for Earth viewers. The bubble-shaped shroud of gas is 23 light-years across and is expanding at more than 11 million miles per hour (5,000 kilometers per second). REUTERS/NASA, ESA, CXC, SAO, Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Hughes (Rutgers University)/Handout
A picture taken by one of the Expedition 30 crew members, shows the view through the Cupola on the International Space Station, December 29, 2011. The lake just above the bracket-mounted camera at center is Egirdir Golu in Turkey. A Russian Soyuz spacecraft is docked to the station at lower right and part of the Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) can be seen just above it. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Matevz Lenarcic checks the plane before a test flight in Ajdovscina December 28, 2011. Biologist and environmentalist Matevz Lenarcic plans to set off on a two-month journey around the world in an ultra-light aircraft on January 3, 2012. Lenarcic aims to break the records for the lightest aircraft and the least amount of fuel used to fly around the world, while raising awareness of global air pollution. He will fly the Virus SW914 ultra-light single-engine airplane produced by Slovenian company Pipistrel. The aircraft is a modified version of one of their earlier models which won awards in NASA-sponsored competitions for its exceptional fuel efficiency in 2007 and 2008. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
The International Space Station is seen as a small object in the upper left of this January 4, 2012 handout of the moon in the skies over the Houston area. The space station can occasionally be seen in the night sky with the naked eye and a pair of field binoculars. REUTERS/NASA/Lauren Harnett/Handout
This new image, released by NASA January 10, 2012, shows the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy in infrared light as seen by the Herschel Space Observatory, a European Space Agency-led mission with NASA contributions, and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. In the instruments' combined data, this nearby dwarf galaxy looks like a fiery, circular explosion. Rather than fire, however, those ribbons are actually giant ripples of dust spanning tens or hundreds of light-years. Significant fields of star formation are noticeable in the center, just left of center and at right. The brightest center-left region is called 30 Doradus, or the Tarantula Nebula, for its appearance in visible light. The colors in this image indicate temperatures in the dust that permeates the Cloud. Colder regions show where star formation is at its earliest stages or is shut off, while warm expanses point to new stars heating surrounding dust. The coolest areas and objects appear in red, corresponding to infrared light taken up by Herschel's Spectral and Photometric Imaging Receiver at 250 microns, or millionths of a meter. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI/Handout
An artist's rendering of twin GRAIL spacecraft in orbit around the moon is shown in a NASA handout received by Reuters January 17, 2012. Using a precision formation-flying technique, the spacecraft will map the moon's gravity field using radio signals travelling between the two spacecraft to provide exact measurements. The mission also will answer questions about Earth's moon, including the size of a possible inner core. It should provide scientists with a better understanding of how Earth and other rocky planets in the solar system formed. Reuters/NASA/Handout
An Orthodox priest conducts a service in front of the Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft set on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Progress cargo vessel, surrounded by service towers, is seen in its assembling hangar at Baikonur cosmodrome, December 20, 2011. The Progress is scheduled to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) early next year. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Cygnus X, one of the most active regions of star birth in the Milky Way galaxy, is pictured in this NASA handout image obtained by Reuters January 10, 2012. The composite infrared image taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows the cloud of dust and gas 4,500 light years away from earth in the constellation Cygnus. Most stars are thought to form in huge star-forming regions like Cygnus X. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Harvard-Smithsonian CfA/Handout
A compass and scale image of the Borg 58 galaxy field, showing five tiny galaxies clustered together 13.1 billion light-years away, is seen in this January 10, 2012 handout. The circles pinpoint the galaxies. Astronomers uncovered the cluster, the most distant such grouping ever observed in the early universe, using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The sharp-eyed Wide Field Camera 3 aboard NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spied the galaxies in a random sky survey. The young galaxies lived just 600 million years after the universe's birth in the big bang. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, M. Trenti (University of Colorado, Boulder, and Institute of Astronomy, University of Cambridge, UK), L. Bradley (STScI), and the BoRG team/Handout
Dutch astronaut Andre Kuipers, member of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, waves after reporting to members of the State Committee before the launch of the Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft at Baikonur cosmodrome, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
The Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome December 19, 2011. International Space Station (ISS) crew, U.S. astronaut Donald Pettit, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Dutch astronaut Andre Kuipers, are due to travel on the spacecraft to the space station on Wednesday. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Don Pettit and the European Space Agency's Andre Kuipers launches to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in this still image take from NASA TV December 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout
The Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew leaves a trail across the night sky in this long exposure taken as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, December 21, 2011. The ISS crew is made up of U.S. astronaut Donald Pettit, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Dutch astronaut Andre Kuipers. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Russian Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft is seen docked to the International Space Station with European Space Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers, NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko aboard awaiting hatch opening between the two spacecraft in this still image taken from NASA TV December 23, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout
NASA astronaut Don Pettit is seen inside the Soyuz capsule as he launches to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in this still image taken from NASA TV December 21, 2011. A trio of astronauts blasted off aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket on Wednesday on a mission to bring the International Space Station back up to full manpower after an August cargo launch accident disrupted flights. The rocket is carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Don Pettit and the European Space Agency's Andre Kuipers. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout
A large rare population of hot, bright stars inside the hub of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, is seen through NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in this undated handout photo released January 11, 2012. Blue is typically an indicator of hot, young stars. In this case, however, the stellar oddities are aging, sun-like stars that have prematurely cast off their outer layers of material, exposing their extremely blue-hot cores. Astronomers were surprised when they spotted these stars because physical models show that only an unusual type of old star can be as hot and as bright in ultraviolet light. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An artist's rendering shows a planet called Kepler-20e in this handout released December 20, 2011. NASA's Kepler mission has discovered the first Earth-size planets orbiting a sun-like star outside our solar system, a milestone in the search for planets like the earth, the space agency said on Tuesday. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech/Handout
