Classic Kodak

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Two of Eastman Kodak's most successful cameras, a Brownie Special Six-20 (L), circa 1938-1942, which sold for $4, and the Pocket Instamatic 20 (R), which sold for about $28 in 1972, are shown January 12, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A Kodak film dispenser is seen in a photo store in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A collection of Eastman Kodak color slide film and 35mm film containers are shown, January 6, 2012, in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A Kodak filter box is seen in a photo store in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An Eastman Kodak promotional coffee percolator, and cups, made by the West Bend Company, are shown January 6, 2012, in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

An Eastman Kodak Carousel slide projector, with 35mm color slide and film cannisters, are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Eastman Kodak black and white film, negatives, film development reels and black and white photographic prints are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Rolls of Kodak TMax film are seen on a camera store shelf in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A Kodak Retina camera is seen in a photo store in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Eastman Kodak black and white film, negatives, film development reels and black and white photographic prints are shown January 6, 2012 in this studio illustration in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

