Army boxing bouts
A boxing official checks a boxer for injuries after his bout during the All Army Boxing Championship bout imore
A boxing official checks a boxer for injuries after his bout during the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Winning boxers will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against Marines, Navy and Air Force. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
SPC Felisha Estrada-Gonzales from Fort Carson, Colorado has her hand wrapped in preparation for the All Armmore
SPC Felisha Estrada-Gonzales from Fort Carson, Colorado has her hand wrapped in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Estrada-Gonzales is one of three females who competed in the championship bout. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette (L) gathers his team for a motivationalmore
Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette (L) gathers his team for a motivational talk before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A U.S. Army boxer threads his laces in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachumore
A U.S. Army boxer threads his laces in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachua, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette wraps the hands of a boxer in preparatimore
Head coach of the All Army Boxing team Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette wraps the hands of a boxer in preparation for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Pfc. Charles Williams prepares for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January more
Pfc. Charles Williams prepares for the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 20more
Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/more
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/more
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette and head coach (C) of the All Army Boxing team watches his boxers compete durimore
Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette and head coach (C) of the All Army Boxing team watches his boxers compete during the All Army Boxing Championship bouts begin in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Sgt. Marvin Carey of Schofield Barracks (L), Hawaii, stops Spc. Richard Fale of Fort Schafter, Hawaii, in rmore
Sgt. Marvin Carey of Schofield Barracks (L), Hawaii, stops Spc. Richard Fale of Fort Schafter, Hawaii, in round 3 of the 201-lb category at the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/more
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/more
Spectators watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 20more
Spectators of all ages watch the All Army Boxing Championship bout in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship boumore
Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
