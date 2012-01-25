The 10 richest presidents
1: George Washington was the richest person to ever serve as President of the United States, according to a ranking from Forbes (http://onforb.es/ab6t1g), based on relative wealth within the economy of their day. Washington's marriage to a wealthy widow provided the basis of his fortune. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
2: Shrewd investing in mines puts Herbert Hoover at second. REUTERS/Library of Congress
3: Thomas Jefferson, who inherited most of his wealth, is third. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
4: John F. Kennedy's inheritance puts him fourth on the list. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum
5: Andrew Jackson, who amassed a fortune in land speculation while serving in the army, is fifth. REUTERS/United States Senate
6: Theodore Roosevelt is sixth chiefly through inheritances and writing. REUTERS/Library of Congress
7: Zachary Taylor was born into a prosperous plantation family. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
8: Franklin D. Roosevelt's old-money lineage put him eighth. REUTERS/Library of Congress
9: Lyndon B. Johnson's purchase of a Texas TV station turned into a valuable media investment. REUTERS/Lyndon Baines Johnson Library & Museum
10: James Madison inherited a huge tobacco plantation in Virginia, putting him tenth. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery
