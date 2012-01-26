Young and homeless
Lilly Earp, 8, changes the diaper of her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lindzy Earp (R), 10, sits in the playground with Deja Mass, 5, at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denise Bowie (L), 21, watches her one-year-old daughter Genelle practise walking at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lindzy Earp (L), 10, watches her mother Doreen Earp, 38, of Germany push Doreen's five-week-old daughter Emily into their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lilly Earp, 8, hugs her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lindzy Earp (2nd R), 10, plays in the playground at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lilly Earp, 8, lies on her bed at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Doreen Earp, 38, of Germany looks at her five-week-old daughter Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aleyah Lloyd, 3, eats lunch at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl watches a model plane during an aviation class at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children attend an after-school class at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Daniella Flores (L), 12, carries her brother Brandon Flores, a five-year-old, in the playground at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaden Cottrell (R), 3, plays at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laurie Miles (R), 40, sits with her son Cameron Purdle, 9, outside Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A child's drawing is seen on the wall at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elizabeth Lepe, 26, Nancy Jimenez, 35, and Sheriill Stubblefield (L-R), 31, laugh during a therapy session at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Doreen Earp (R), 38, of Germany looks at her five-week-old daughter Emily at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children attend an after-school class at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Doreen Earp (R), 38, of Germany breastfeeds her five-week-old daughter Emily at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lilly Earp, 8, changes the diaper of her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson