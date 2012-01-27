版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 28日 星期六 01:55 BJT

Travels on the Mekong

<p>A Chinese man makes his way on a boat on the Lancang-Mekong river near Jinghong close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A Chinese man makes his way on a boat on the Lancang-Mekong river near Jinghong close to the Chinese-Myanmamore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A Chinese man makes his way on a boat on the Lancang-Mekong river near Jinghong close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
1 / 25
<p>People fish on the Mekong River in Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

People fish on the Mekong River in Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea <more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

People fish on the Mekong River in Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
2 / 25
<p>Cambodian children play in the Mekong river in Kandal province, in the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

Cambodian children play in the Mekong river in Kandal province, in the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 6,more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Cambodian children play in the Mekong river in Kandal province, in the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
3 / 25
<p>People clean fish on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

People clean fish on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

People clean fish on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
4 / 25
<p>A Thai fisherman spreads his net over the Mekong river on the Thai-Laos border in Mukdahan, March 26, 2004. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A Thai fisherman spreads his net over the Mekong river on the Thai-Laos border in Mukdahan, March 26, 2004.more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A Thai fisherman spreads his net over the Mekong river on the Thai-Laos border in Mukdahan, March 26, 2004. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 25
<p>A general view shows Kings Romans, the casino in Laos along the Thai Mekong river opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle region bordering Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A general view shows Kings Romans, the casino in Laos along the Thai Mekong river opposite Sop Ruak in the more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A general view shows Kings Romans, the casino in Laos along the Thai Mekong river opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle region bordering Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 25
<p>A view shows a model of the future development of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, run by Chinese company Jin Mu Mian, in Laos on the Mekong River opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A view shows a model of the future development of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, run by Chinesemore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A view shows a model of the future development of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, run by Chinese company Jin Mu Mian, in Laos on the Mekong River opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 25
<p>Workers load a Chinese boat at the Thai Mekong river port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Workers load a Chinese boat at the Thai Mekong river port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region whermore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Workers load a Chinese boat at the Thai Mekong river port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 25
<p>A Cambodian boy plays on a boat loaded with gasoline tanks at Takeo province, southeast of Phnom Penh, September 9, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

A Cambodian boy plays on a boat loaded with gasoline tanks at Takeo province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Septmore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A Cambodian boy plays on a boat loaded with gasoline tanks at Takeo province, southeast of Phnom Penh, September 9, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
9 / 25
<p>People rest on their boat on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

People rest on their boat on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring<more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

People rest on their boat on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
10 / 25
<p>Cambodians wash their animals in the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring </p>

Cambodians wash their animals in the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Primore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Cambodians wash their animals in the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
11 / 25
<p>Cambodian boys ride a ferry across the Mekong River from the city of Phnom Penh towards Svay Chrum village in Kamday province, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

Cambodian boys ride a ferry across the Mekong River from the city of Phnom Penh towards Svay Chrum village more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Cambodian boys ride a ferry across the Mekong River from the city of Phnom Penh towards Svay Chrum village in Kamday province, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
12 / 25
<p>Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan province. Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan provincemore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan province. Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
13 / 25
<p>Tourists and gamblers disembark a boat on the Mekong River near the Thai port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Tourists and gamblers disembark a boat on the Mekong River near the Thai port of Chiang Saen in the Golden more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Tourists and gamblers disembark a boat on the Mekong River near the Thai port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
14 / 25
<p>An Irrawaddy dolphin, also known as the Mekong dolphin, swims in the river at the Kampi village in Kratie province, northeast of Cambodia, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

An Irrawaddy dolphin, also known as the Mekong dolphin, swims in the river at the Kampi village in Kratie pmore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

An Irrawaddy dolphin, also known as the Mekong dolphin, swims in the river at the Kampi village in Kratie province, northeast of Cambodia, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
15 / 25
<p>A dog accompanies a Cambodian woman doing her laundry at the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring </p>

A dog accompanies a Cambodian woman doing her laundry at the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 201more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A dog accompanies a Cambodian woman doing her laundry at the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
16 / 25
<p>People manoeuvre a small boat along the Mekong river in front of the Kings Roman casino opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

People manoeuvre a small boat along the Mekong river in front of the Kings Roman casino opposite Sop Ruak imore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

People manoeuvre a small boat along the Mekong river in front of the Kings Roman casino opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Chinese sailor rests on the bank of upper Mekong River as he waits for his Thailand-bound cargo vessel to be loaded at Guanlei port in the Chinese southwestern province of Yunnan, May 23, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wong </p>

A Chinese sailor rests on the bank of upper Mekong River as he waits for his Thailand-bound cargo vessel tomore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A Chinese sailor rests on the bank of upper Mekong River as he waits for his Thailand-bound cargo vessel to be loaded at Guanlei port in the Chinese southwestern province of Yunnan, May 23, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Close
18 / 25
<p>A Cambodian fisherman casts a net on the Mekong River in the Kampi district of northeastern Cambodia - the home of the largest group of Cambodia's rare Irrawaddy dolphins, April 26, 2002. REUTERS/File </p>

A Cambodian fisherman casts a net on the Mekong River in the Kampi district of northeastern Cambodia - the more

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A Cambodian fisherman casts a net on the Mekong River in the Kampi district of northeastern Cambodia - the home of the largest group of Cambodia's rare Irrawaddy dolphins, April 26, 2002. REUTERS/File

Close
19 / 25
<p>Chinese workers unload goods from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan Province. Chinese workers unload goods which were made in Thailand from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Chinese workers unload goods from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in Chinmore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Chinese workers unload goods from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan Province. Chinese workers unload goods which were made in Thailand from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
20 / 25
<p>Cambodian villagers fish near Mekong river on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 4, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea</p>

Cambodian villagers fish near Mekong river on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 4, 2005. REUTERS/Chomore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Cambodian villagers fish near Mekong river on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 4, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
21 / 25
<p>Cambodians ride a ferry across the Mekong River towards the city of Phnom Penh, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

Cambodians ride a ferry across the Mekong River towards the city of Phnom Penh, October 11, 2009. REUTERSmore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Cambodians ride a ferry across the Mekong River towards the city of Phnom Penh, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
22 / 25
<p>Children play in rapids near the Pak Mun Dam in northeast Thailand, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Children play in rapids near the Pak Mun Dam in northeast Thailand, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplangmore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

Children play in rapids near the Pak Mun Dam in northeast Thailand, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
23 / 25
<p>A signboard at the Thai village of Sop Ruak on the Mekong river in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A signboard at the Thai village of Sop Ruak on the Mekong river in the Golden Triangle region where the bormore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A signboard at the Thai village of Sop Ruak on the Mekong river in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
24 / 25
<p>A boat navigates the Mekong River near Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea </p>

A boat navigates the Mekong River near Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunmore

2012年 1月 28日 星期六

A boat navigates the Mekong River near Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐