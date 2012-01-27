Travels on the Mekong
A Chinese man makes his way on a boat on the Lancang-Mekong river near Jinghong close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
People fish on the Mekong River in Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Cambodian children play in the Mekong river in Kandal province, in the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
People clean fish on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
People clean fish on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A Thai fisherman spreads his net over the Mekong river on the Thai-Laos border in Mukdahan, March 26, 2004. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A general view shows Kings Romans, the casino in Laos along the Thai Mekong river opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle region bordering Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A view shows a model of the future development of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, run by Chinese company Jin Mu Mian, in Laos on the Mekong River opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Workers load a Chinese boat at the Thai Mekong river port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Cambodian boy plays on a boat loaded with gasoline tanks at Takeo province, southeast of Phnom Penh, September 9, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
People rest on their boat on the Mekong riverbank in Phnom Penh, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Cambodians wash their animals in the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Cambodian boys ride a ferry across the Mekong River from the city of Phnom Penh towards Svay Chrum village in Kamday province, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan province. Chinese workers rest at a shipyard near Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Tourists and gamblers disembark a boat on the Mekong River near the Thai port of Chiang Saen in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
An Irrawaddy dolphin, also known as the Mekong dolphin, swims in the river at the Kampi village in Kratie province, northeast of Cambodia, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
A dog accompanies a Cambodian woman doing her laundry at the Mekong River in Kandal province, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
People manoeuvre a small boat along the Mekong river in front of the Kings Roman casino opposite Sop Ruak in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Chinese sailor rests on the bank of upper Mekong River as he waits for his Thailand-bound cargo vessel to be loaded at Guanlei port in the Chinese southwestern province of Yunnan, May 23, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
A Cambodian fisherman casts a net on the Mekong River in the Kampi district of northeastern Cambodia - the home of the largest group of Cambodia's rare Irrawaddy dolphins, April 26, 2002. REUTERS/File
Chinese workers unload goods from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river in China's Yunnan Province. Chinese workers unload goods which were made in Thailand from a boat to a truck at the Guanlei Port at the Lancang-Mekong river close to the Chinese-Myanmar border in China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Cambodian villagers fish near Mekong river on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, November 4, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Cambodians ride a ferry across the Mekong River towards the city of Phnom Penh, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Children play in rapids near the Pak Mun Dam in northeast Thailand, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A signboard at the Thai village of Sop Ruak on the Mekong river in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A boat navigates the Mekong River near Phnom Penh as the sun rises, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea