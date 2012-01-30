Tough Guy challenge
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. more
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUmore
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor bleeds from a head wound during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 20more
A competitor bleeds from a head wound during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REmore
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors climb a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUmore
Competitors climb a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors approach a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. more
Competitors approach a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors walk through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUmore
Competitors walk through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. more
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor smiles after finishing the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTEmore
A competitor smiles after finishing the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERSmore
Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor in fancy dress jumps into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, Januarymore
A competitor in fancy dress jumps into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An injured competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUmore
An injured competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTEmore
A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor runs bare foot during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTmore
A competitor runs bare foot during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor's hands are seen covered in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, Januarymore
A competitor's hands are seen covered in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. more
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. more
A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors wade through water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUmore
Competitors wade through water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
下一个
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Travels on the Mekong
Life along the jungly banks of the Asian waterway.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Inside Cuba
An insider's look at the people and places that define Cuba.
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.