版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 30日 星期一 23:10 BJT

Yogaqua

<p>Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga andmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 10
<p>Instructor Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Instructor Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboardinmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Instructor Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 10
<p>Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 10
<p>Chelsea McElroy, 40, (R) and Claire Robbie, 31, rest during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Chelsea McElroy, 40, (R) and Claire Robbie, 31, rest during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddlemore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Chelsea McElroy, 40, (R) and Claire Robbie, 31, rest during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 10
<p>Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddlebmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 10
<p>Chelsea McElroy, 40, rests during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Chelsea McElroy, 40, rests during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Remore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Chelsea McElroy, 40, rests during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 10
<p>Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 10
<p>Ashley Gutierrez, 29, carries her board up the beach after a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Ashley Gutierrez, 29, carries her board up the beach after a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddlebmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Ashley Gutierrez, 29, carries her board up the beach after a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 10
<p>Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddlebmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 10
<p>Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler lies on her paddleboard during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler lies on her paddleboard during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and padmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler lies on her paddleboard during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

下一个

Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

The annual charity event pits competitors against an assault course.

2012年 1月 30日
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

2012年 1月 28日
Travels on the Mekong

Travels on the Mekong

Life along the jungly banks of the Asian waterway.

2012年 1月 28日
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

2012年 1月 27日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐