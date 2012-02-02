East Europe deep freeze

A temperature indicator hangs on the wall in a house owned by local residents Oleksandr Berezenets, 30, and his wife Nataliya in the village of Visshya Dubechnya, with the air temperature at about minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit) inside and at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, some 30 km (19 miles) north of Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich