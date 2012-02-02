版本:
East Europe deep freeze

2012年 2月 3日

A temperature indicator hangs on the wall in a house owned by local residents Oleksandr Berezenets, 30, and his wife Nataliya in the village of Visshya Dubechnya, with the air temperature at about minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit) inside and at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, some 30 km (19 miles) north of Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Vapour is seen condensing on the window of a coffee shop in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Local policemen look for homeless people inside a run-down building in Bucharest, Romania, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wires connect accumulators to start one of the cars, out-of-order because of the frost, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Olga Chemodanova, a Belarussian militiaman (L) talks with pensioner Raisa Pochekovskaya, 73, as she visits elderly and single residents of the village of Kolodishchi to assist them and provide them with food, on the outskirts of Minsk, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The sun shines above a road, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People walk past heavy trucks blocked in the snow during blizzards in Afumati, near Bucharest, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A city phone is seen covered with hoarfrost, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man opens the door of his snow-covered car in Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A dog covered with hoarfrost lies on the ground, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Steam rises from a chimney in the village of Khotyanivka, with the air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Kiev, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ionel Voica, 46, rests inside an overcrowded shelter for homeless people set up by the city hall in Bucharest, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A huge stone covered with snow is seen above the waters of the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man takes a picture of a frost covered Wendelstein church on the 1838 metres (6030 feet) high Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A stray dog sleeps on a snow-covered street in Bucharest, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Pedestrians pass an advertising board on display, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Kiev, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman begs for money in an underground passage, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Moscow, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

