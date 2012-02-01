Ancient finds
The entrance of a water storage facility is pictured underneath the ancient city of Ptolemais, near the town of Ad Dirsiyah, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Benghazi January 27, 2012. The ancient city, founded approximately in 700 B.C, gained its name during the rule of the Ptolemaic empire. It later became one of the capitals of the ancient Roman province of Creta et Cyrenaica, which today makes up the eastern coastal region of Libya. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A part of the ancient city of Ptolemais is pictured near the town of Ad Dirsiyah, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Benghazi January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An Afghan specialist displays an ancient pre-Islamic sculpture that was returned to Afghanistan at the Afghan National Museum in Kabul January 30, 2012. Germany returned the sculpture looted during Afghanistan's civil war, giving hope to Kabul's cultural mavens that the rest of its stolen treasures will also make their way home. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Tourists walk in front of the ancient Herodes Atticus theatre below the hill of the Acropolis in Athens November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A woman stands at the Filopappou hill opposite the Parthenon temple in Athens January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A pair of binoculars recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York, January 5, 2012. The biggest collection of Titanic artifacts is to be sold off as a single lot in an auction timed for the 100th anniversary in April of the sinking of the famed ocean liner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pocket watch recovered from the RMS Titanic is on display during the Titanic Auction preview by Guernsey's Auction House in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An employee checks recovered artefacts at the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. A 6,500-year-old Sumerian gold jar, the head of a Sumerian battle axe and a stone from an Assyrian palace were among 45 relics returned to Iraq by Germany. The items were among thousands stolen from Iraq's museums and archaeological sites in the mayhem that followed the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An employee displays clay tablets belong to the Sumerian era at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A view of the historical Radda castle, overtaken by al Qaeda militants, southeast of Yemeni capital Sanaa January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Revellers watch as the sun rises at Stonehenge on Salisbury plain in southern England December 22, 2011. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, and the longest night of the year. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Senior Conservator of the British Library David Jacobs displays the library's 8th century Ma'il Qu'ran, one of the earliest in existance, during a media event at the British Museum in London January 13, 2012. The manuscript will go on public display as part of the exhibition "Hajj: journey to the heart of Islam" which opens on January 26. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A monk watches devotees pray at one of the many small temples at the Yonghegong Lama Temple complex in central Beijing January 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A tribesman sits on the roof of a building near a historic castle in Radda town, about 170 km (105 miles) southeast of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) archaeologist Eli Shukron shows an ancient seal, at an archaeological site known as the City of David in Jerusalem December 25, 2011. Israeli archaeologists said on Sunday they had found the 2,000-year-old clay seal near Jerusalem's Western Wall, confirming written accounts of ritual practices in the biblical Jewish Temple. The Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the back. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tourists walk on a footway of the step well of Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. Nahargarh fort, one of the major tourist attractions of the city, was built by Sawai Raja Jai Singh in 1734. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A man walks with a torch in the La Pastora dolmen in Valencina de la Concepcion, near Seville, October 14, 2011. Spain's pre-historic burial chambers have survived invasion, war, a long dictatorship and a property bubble which paved over vast tracts of the country. But the economic crisis which ended the building boom that buried some of the country's greatest archaeological treasures under shopping malls and new housing may also be bad news for those hoping to provide lasting safeguards for Spain's remaining tholos dolmens or passage tombs. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
An archaeologist works next to a skull in a mass grave in the cemetery of Gerena in the southern Spanish province of Seville January 24, 2012. Members of the Association of 17 Women of Guillena, a group of volunteers, believe remains of about seventeen women could be buried in the mass grave in Gerena after they were killed during Spain's Civil War in 1936 or 1937. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A view of Leptis Magna, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the Mediterranean coast of North Africa, some 120 km (75 miles) east of Tripoli, November 8, 2011. Libya was home to thriving Roman outposts beginning around the first century A.D. One Roman emperor, Septimius Severus, was born in Leptis Magna, on the site of the modern Libyan town of Khoms. He turned his hometown into a model Roman city and large parts of it are still intact. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the conservation crew walks beside the Civil War submarine H.L. Hunley at Clemson University's Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston, South Carolina January 12, 2012. The Hunley was the secret weapon of the Confederacy and the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship.It attacked and sank the Union warship Housatonic on the night of February 17, 1864, and then disappeared. The submarine was found several miles off Charleston, South Carolina in the 1990s and recovered in 2000. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An interior view of the Civil War submarine H.L. Hunley at Clemson University's Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston, South Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A performer dressed as a Qing dynasty emperor prepares to pray in an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony in which emperors prayed for good harvest and fortune, during the opening of the temple fair at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers wearing traditional costumes look out from a small door as they prepare to take part in an ancient Qing Dynasty ceremony in which emperors prayed for good harvest and fortune, during the opening of the temple fair at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Journalists and policemen enter the Sednaya monastery built in 547 AD, north of Damascus, January 31, 2012, during a tour organised by the Ministry of Information to see the damage caused by a shell fired at the monastery on Sunday. Officials say the shell was fired by rebels causing a one-meter hole in the wall of one of the convent's rooms. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri