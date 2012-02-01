版本:
图片 | 2012年 2月 2日 星期四 01:05 BJT

Moscow's invisible migrants

<p>A migrant worker speaks on his phone sitting in a car on the outskirts of Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker speaks on his phone sitting in a car on the outskirts of Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Illegal migrant workers are seen in a police bus after being detained after arriving in downtown Moscow to celebrate the New Year, December 31 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Illegal migrant workers are seen in a police bus after being detained after arriving in downtown Moscow to celebrate the New Year, December 31 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrants workers from Tajikistan gather in a shelter to watch TV after working at a local market outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrants workers from Tajikistan gather in a shelter to watch TV after working at a local market outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers sunbathe by the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers sunbathe by the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker shaves at his settlement outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker shaves at his settlement outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers from Tajikistan bathe in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Migrant workers from Tajikistan bathe in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers sit for a meal after prayers on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Moscow, April 1 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers sit for a meal after prayers on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Moscow, April 1 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker sleeps on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker sleeps on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrants workers are silhouetted by a fire made from burning garbage in their settlement outside Moscow, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Migrants workers are silhouetted by a fire made from burning garbage in their settlement outside Moscow, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>An abandoned four day-old Tajik baby lies in an intensive care unit in a Moscow hospital, October 31 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

An abandoned four day-old Tajik baby lies in an intensive care unit in a Moscow hospital, October 31 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Kyrgyz women and their children are detained during a police raid in downtown Moscow, July 7 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Kyrgyz women and their children are detained during a police raid in downtown Moscow, July 7 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers walk to board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Migrant workers walk to board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>The baby of single mother, migrant worker is seen outside her shelter in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

The baby of single mother, migrant worker is seen outside her shelter in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrants workers from Tajikistan relax on the roof of their shelter after working at local market outside Moscow, July 18 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Migrants workers from Tajikistan relax on the roof of their shelter after working at local market outside Moscow, July 18 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Muslim migrant workers attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Muslim migrant workers attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker washes his clothes in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker washes his clothes in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker butchers a slaughtered sheep during Eid-al-Adha outside Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker butchers a slaughtered sheep during Eid-al-Adha outside Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers prepare a meal outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Migrant workers prepare a meal outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers pass policemen as they board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers pass policemen as they board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker is seen through a carriage window on a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker is seen through a carriage window on a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A family of Tajik migrant workers are seen in their house outside Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A family of Tajik migrant workers are seen in their house outside Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers work unload potato sacks at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers work unload potato sacks at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers wait for work at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers wait for work at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Russian alcoholics share a drink with a migrant worker in an underpass in Moscow, October 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Russian alcoholics share a drink with a migrant worker in an underpass in Moscow, October 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Muslim migrant workers leave prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Muslim migrant workers leave prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant woman stands with her daughter and nephew outside their shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant woman stands with her daughter and nephew outside their shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A single Tajik woman holds one of her twins in a shelter for women in crisis where she and other single women live outside Moscow, October 16 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A single Tajik woman holds one of her twins in a shelter for women in crisis where she and other single women live outside Moscow, October 16 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker wearing a Russian cartoon hero 'Luntik' costume takes a break from his work of distributing advertising leaflets at metro station in Moscow November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker wearing a Russian cartoon hero 'Luntik' costume takes a break from his work of distributing advertising leaflets at metro station in Moscow November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers are seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Migrant workers are seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>The child of a migrant worker is seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

The child of a migrant worker is seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers argue outside their shelters in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers argue outside their shelters in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>The child of a migrant worker plays in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

The child of a migrant worker plays in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker watches a film on his laptop on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A migrant worker watches a film on his laptop on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers have their picture taken with Lenin and Stalin impersonators in Moscow, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers have their picture taken with Lenin and Stalin impersonators in Moscow, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A migrant worker sweeps a floor in the Moscow metro, December 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A migrant worker sweeps a floor in the Moscow metro, December 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Migrant workers wash themselves and their clothes in a pool outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Migrant workers wash themselves and their clothes in a pool outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

