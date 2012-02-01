Moscow's invisible migrants
A migrant worker speaks on his phone sitting in a car on the outskirts of Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUmore
A migrant worker speaks on his phone sitting in a car on the outskirts of Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Illegal migrant workers are seen in a police bus after being detained after arriving in downtown Moscow to more
Illegal migrant workers are seen in a police bus after being detained after arriving in downtown Moscow to celebrate the New Year, December 31 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrants workers from Tajikistan gather in a shelter to watch TV after working at a local market outside Momore
Migrants workers from Tajikistan gather in a shelter to watch TV after working at a local market outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers sunbathe by the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers sunbathe by the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker shaves at his settlement outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker shaves at his settlement outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers from Tajikistan bathe in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyamore
Migrant workers from Tajikistan bathe in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers sit for a meal after prayers on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Moscow, April 1 201more
Migrant workers sit for a meal after prayers on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Moscow, April 1 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker sleeps on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker sleeps on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrants workers are silhouetted by a fire made from burning garbage in their settlement outside Moscow, Jumore
Migrants workers are silhouetted by a fire made from burning garbage in their settlement outside Moscow, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
An abandoned four day-old Tajik baby lies in an intensive care unit in a Moscow hospital, October 31 2011. more
An abandoned four day-old Tajik baby lies in an intensive care unit in a Moscow hospital, October 31 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Kyrgyz women and their children are detained during a police raid in downtown Moscow, July 7 2011. REUTEmore
Kyrgyz women and their children are detained during a police raid in downtown Moscow, July 7 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers walk to board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Simore
Migrant workers walk to board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
The baby of single mother, migrant worker is seen outside her shelter in a settlement on the outskirts of Mmore
The baby of single mother, migrant worker is seen outside her shelter in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrants workers from Tajikistan relax on the roof of their shelter after working at local market outside Mmore
Migrants workers from Tajikistan relax on the roof of their shelter after working at local market outside Moscow, July 18 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Muslim migrant workers attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow,more
Muslim migrant workers attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker washes his clothes in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakmore
A migrant worker washes his clothes in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker butchers a slaughtered sheep during Eid-al-Adha outside Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERSmore
A migrant worker butchers a slaughtered sheep during Eid-al-Adha outside Moscow, November 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers prepare a meal outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers prepare a meal outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers pass policemen as they board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REmore
Migrant workers pass policemen as they board a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker is seen through a carriage window on a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 20more
A migrant worker is seen through a carriage window on a train bound for Tajikistan in Moscow, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A family of Tajik migrant workers are seen in their house outside Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denismore
A family of Tajik migrant workers are seen in their house outside Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers work unload potato sacks at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011more
Migrant workers work unload potato sacks at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers wait for work at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/more
Migrant workers wait for work at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Russian alcoholics share a drink with a migrant worker in an underpass in Moscow, October 14 2011. REUTERmore
Russian alcoholics share a drink with a migrant worker in an underpass in Moscow, October 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Muslim migrant workers leave prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, Novembermore
Muslim migrant workers leave prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant woman stands with her daughter and nephew outside their shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, July more
A migrant woman stands with her daughter and nephew outside their shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A single Tajik woman holds one of her twins in a shelter for women in crisis where she and other single wommore
A single Tajik woman holds one of her twins in a shelter for women in crisis where she and other single women live outside Moscow, October 16 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker wearing a Russian cartoon hero 'Luntik' costume takes a break from his work of distributinmore
A migrant worker wearing a Russian cartoon hero 'Luntik' costume takes a break from his work of distributing advertising leaflets at metro station in Moscow November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers are seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakovmore
Migrant workers are seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
The child of a migrant worker is seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Dmore
The child of a migrant worker is seen in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 26 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers argue outside their shelters in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. Rmore
Migrant workers argue outside their shelters in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
The child of a migrant worker plays in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/more
The child of a migrant worker plays in a settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker watches a film on his laptop on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Demore
A migrant worker watches a film on his laptop on top of a shelter outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers have their picture taken with Lenin and Stalin impersonators in Moscow, October 6, 2011. more
Migrant workers have their picture taken with Lenin and Stalin impersonators in Moscow, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker sweeps a floor in the Moscow metro, December 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A migrant worker sweeps a floor in the Moscow metro, December 14 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Migrant workers wash themselves and their clothes in a pool outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denmore
Migrant workers wash themselves and their clothes in a pool outside Moscow, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov