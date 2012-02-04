Dickens turns 200

A sign for the Royal Courts of Justice representing the British legal system, something against which Dickens' characters often grapple, much like Dickens himself, who fought against the Poor Laws, is seen in London December 29, 2011. The Royal Courts of Justice were built after Charles Dickens' death. The month of February marks an international celebration of the life and work of Charles Dickens, whose novels frequently touched upon the theme of poverty, on the bicentenary of his birth, which falls on 7 February 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly