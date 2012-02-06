版本:
Long live the Queen

2012年 2月 6日

Queen Elizabeth leaves the Houses of Parliament after delivering her speech at the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, southern England, October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth stands as she delivers a speech at the start of a state banquet for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy at Windsor Castle, near London, March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth walks with her husband Prince Philip through the Royal Gallery after delivering her speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carl De Souza/Pool

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip leave the Houses of Parliament following the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey by car, after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Observance, in London, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks during her visit to Newcastle, northern England, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth wears the Imperial State Crown as she reads the Queen's Speech from the throne in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament, London, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Alistair Grant/Pool

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth arrives on the Ladies Day, the third day of horse racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth arrives for the royal premiere of A Bunch of Amateurs at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, London, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth, her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Harry and Prince Charles watch a flypast of aircraft from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster are talking with Margot Fonteyn at CG Gala, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth poses for a regimental photograph with members of the Royal Mercian and Lancastrian Yeomanry following a homecoming service at Lichfield Cathedral, following their return from operations in Afghanistan in Lichfield, central England, July 20 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend the State Opening of Parliament, in central London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth is seen on a television screen making her speech next to a painting of herself during the State Opening of Parliament in London, November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk through the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament, London May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh before a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace in London, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Christmas service at Sandringham Church in Norfolk, eastern England, December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth II looks out from her horse drawn carriage as she is driven from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster for the State opening of Parliament in London, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Ian Jones/Pool.

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth wears the State Crown as she walks through the Royal Gallery in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, November 23, 2004. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2012年 2月 6日 星期一

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks around the English Market in Cork, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Long live the Queen

