A folk performer with his face painted to appear as knife cuts, and wearing a knife prop on his head, takes part in a "Blood Shehuo" parade to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 6, 2012. "Shehuo" is common name of Chinese traditional activities consisting of folk performances in Northern China. The "Blood Shehuo" performers wear facial makeup to appear as being pierced by objects including axes, scissors and knives, featuring scenes of horror in traditional stories like Water Margin. This activity is held only in Baoji county and performed only during leap years. REUTERS/Rooney Chen