2012年 2月 8日

The fragile Maldives

<p>An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh </p>

A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh </p>

A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

<p>A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

