Future watch

Amonix's CPV solar panel cells are seen next to cactus at the Lyle Center on the Cal Poly Pomona campus in Pomona, California January 17, 2012. A fledgling but fast-growing solar technology, also known as concentrating photovoltaics, or CPV, that multiplies the sun's power up to many hundreds of times promises to deliver cheaper electricity than traditional panels and has received the backing of some major industry players. Amonix's CPV solar panel cells, currently being tested at the Lyle Center, has quietly emerged in the last year as the solar panel market's fastest growing technology. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo