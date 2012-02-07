Future watch
Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. The 100,000 square-foot campus was designed by architect Frank Gehry, and includes an entrance through an iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen. Around 500 employees develop video advertising for YouTube, parts of the Google social network and the Chrome Web browser at the site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pedestrian passes the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag, on a cold winter day in Berlin January 31, 2012. Picture taken with a thermal camera. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
An employee demonstrates a "Police Pad" at the Algorithm factory in Tbilisi January 11, 2012. Five thousand police officers will receive portable field computers, equipped with features that will assist them with their work, assembled at this factory, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Lights from the eastern coast of North America is seen in this January 29, 2012 handout photo by one of the Expedition 30 crew members aboard the International Space Station obtained by Reuters on February 3, 2012. It provides a look generally northeastward: Philadelphia-New York City-Boston corridor (bottom-center); western Lake Ontario shoreline with Toronto (left edge); Montreal (near center). REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Visitors, Soham Sheth (C) of San Diego and Vladimir Vasilev (R) of Russia, look over Nokia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A TV drone flies during the second practice of the men's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
President Barack Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington February 7, 2012. The fair celebrates the achievements of student winners of a broad range of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competitions from across the country. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The latest version of "My Car", an electric car made by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is recharged in Hong Kong January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Amonix's CPV solar panel cells are seen next to cactus at the Lyle Center on the Cal Poly Pomona campus in Pomona, California January 17, 2012. A fledgling but fast-growing solar technology, also known as concentrating photovoltaics, or CPV, that multiplies the sun's power up to many hundreds of times promises to deliver cheaper electricity than traditional panels and has received the backing of some major industry players. Amonix's CPV solar panel cells, currently being tested at the Lyle Center, has quietly emerged in the last year as the solar panel market's fastest growing technology. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Participants sit at the games area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo February 7, 2012. Campus Party is an annual week-long, 24-hour technology festival that gathers around 7000 hackers, developers, gamers and computer geeks from around the world. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci
The International Space Station is seen as a small object in the upper left of this January 4, 2012 handout of the moon in the skies over the Houston area. The space station can occasionally be seen in the night sky with the naked eye and a pair of field binoculars. REUTERS/NASA/Lauren Harnett/Handout
Japan Aerospace Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata dives in a space suit during a refresher training exercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City outside Moscow, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
The Solar Dynamics Observatory captures an M8.7 class flare in a handout photo released by NASA January 23, 2012. The flare is shown here in teal as that is the color typically used to show light in the 131 Angstrom wavelength, a wavelength in which it is easy to view solar flares. The flare began at 10:38 PM ET on January 22, 2012, peaked at 10:59 PM and ended at 11:34 PM. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/AIA/Handout
Ion Torrent CEO and chairman Jonathan Rothberg holds a semiconductor sequencing chip that will be used in the new Proton semi-conductor based genome sequencing machine in Guilford, Connecticut, January 5, 2012. After years of predictions that the "$1,000 genome" - a read-out of a person's complete genetic information for about the cost of a dental crown - was just around the corner, a U.S. company is announcing January 10, 2012 that it has achieved that milestone and taken the technology several steps ahead. The new genome-sequencing machine is 1,000 times more powerful than existing technology, says Rothberg. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Matevz Lenarcic flies over the mountains during test flight in Ajdovscina January 4, 2012. Biologist and environmentalist Lenarcic plans to set off on a two-month journey around the world in an ultra-light aircraft on January 3, 2012. Lenarcic aims to break the records for the lightest aircraft and the least amount of fuel used to fly around the world, while raising awareness of global air pollution. He will fly the Virus-SW 914 ultra-light single-engine airplane produced by Slovenian company Pipistrel. The aircraft is a modified version of one of their earlier models which won awards in NASA-sponsored competitions for its exceptional fuel efficiency in 2007 and 2008. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
The new NIKE FuelBand, an innovative wristband that tracks and measures everyday movement for, what Nike says, motivates and inspires people to be more active, is seen on display in New York January 19, 2012. The Nike Fuelband will be available for preorder starting January 19th in the US at Nikestore.com for a suggested retail price of $149. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Flying past Saturn's moon Dione, Cassini captured this view which includes two smaller moons, Epimetheus and Prometheus, near the planet's rings in this NASA handout photo dated December 12, 2011. This encounter was the spacecraft's closest pass of the moon's surface. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout