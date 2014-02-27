First Lady of fitness
First lady Michelle Obama unveils proposed updates to nutrition facts labels during remarks in the East Roomore
First lady Michelle Obama unveils proposed updates to nutrition facts labels during remarks in the East Room of the White House, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the White House, February 7, 2012. Rmore
Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising amore
Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney Wmore
Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Smore
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball as she takes part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promore
Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball as she takes part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem more
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at themore
Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Michelle Obama shares a laugh with intern Cheryse Sana after touring the Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawmore
Michelle Obama shares a laugh with intern Cheryse Sana after touring the Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michelle Obama plays flag football with children, former NFL players and coaches during her "Let's Move" camore
Michelle Obama plays flag football with children, former NFL players and coaches during her "Let's Move" campaign to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, to launcmore
Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama hula hoops with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, Omore
Michelle Obama hula hoops with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama swings as she joins volunteers to build a playground at Imagine Southeast Public Charter Schmore
Michelle Obama swings as she joins volunteers to build a playground at Imagine Southeast Public Charter School in Washington, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama watches as children of military families play baseball during an event to support the familimore
Michelle Obama watches as children of military families play baseball during an event to support the families, at Coors Field in Denver, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michelle Obama walks past shelves of produce as she arrives to speak at the future site of a Northgate Gonzmore
Michelle Obama walks past shelves of produce as she arrives to speak at the future site of a Northgate Gonzales Market to highlight progress of the California FreshWorks Fund, a $264 million public-private financing fund that invests in bringing grocery stores and other forms of healthy food retailers to underserved communities in Inglewood, California, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Michelle Obama, taking part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity fmore
Michelle Obama, taking part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, cheers as she sits with a group of children in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (back to camera) kick around soccer balls as they participate inmore
Michelle Obama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (back to camera) kick around soccer balls as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event more
Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Michelle Obama runs as she attends a free soccer clinic organised by the U.S. Soccer Foundation in Washingtmore
Michelle Obama runs as she attends a free soccer clinic organised by the U.S. Soccer Foundation in Washington, March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama runs through a drill with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center inmore
Michelle Obama runs through a drill with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama exercises with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlemmore
Michelle Obama exercises with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama jumps rope with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, Omore
Michelle Obama jumps rope with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama samples a carrot she harvested from her garden with students from local Bancroft Elementary more
Michelle Obama samples a carrot she harvested from her garden with students from local Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Smore
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama talks with elementary school children as they try different vegetables at Riverside Elementamore
Michelle Obama talks with elementary school children as they try different vegetables at Riverside Elementary School in Miami, November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Michelle Obama shells sugar snap peas she harvested from her garden with students from Bancroft Elementary more
Michelle Obama shells sugar snap peas she harvested from her garden with students from Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
Seeking sanctuary
An ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home...
When in Rome...
Politicians, celebrities and royals dressing for the occasion when on the road.
Children and the Pope
Pope Francis greeting children.
Earth at night
Night images of our planet from space.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.