Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea
A boy looks through a window in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnagmore
A boy looks through a window in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children stand by a street in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children stand by a street in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An ice cream seller walks in front of the main Cathedral in Bata January 29, 2012. The majority of the popumore
An ice cream seller walks in front of the main Cathedral in Bata January 29, 2012. The majority of the population in Equatorial Guinea is Christian. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy carries his sister along a street after classes in Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
A boy carries his sister along a street after classes in Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy plays soccer at the beach in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy plays soccer at the beach in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view of the stadium before the start of the African Nations Cup soccer match between Equatorial Gmore
A general view of the stadium before the start of the African Nations Cup soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Zambia in Malabo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A street vendor sells apples in the capital Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A street vendor sells apples in the capital Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Girls walk along a street after classes in Bata January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Girls walk along a street after classes in Bata January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fans of Senegal cheer in a car at a street in Bata January 19, 2012. The African Nations Cup is being co-homore
Fans of Senegal cheer in a car at a street in Bata January 19, 2012. The African Nations Cup is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A street vendor sits near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malamore
A street vendor sits near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malabo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People attend Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallmore
People attend Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man attends Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallmore
A man attends Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People walk near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo along a street imore
People walk near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo along a street in Malbo January 27, 2012 . REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A resident removes clothes from a laundry line while a child sits in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gmore
A resident removes clothes from a laundry line while a child sits in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A boy plays on the beach, in front of the Freedom Tower in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsmore
A boy plays on the beach, in front of the Freedom Tower in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Equatorial Guinean women talk as they sit in the yard of their home in Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucmore
Equatorial Guinean women talk as they sit in the yard of their home in Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Zambia's soccer players attend a training session at Matenda stadium, 25 km (16 miles) south of Bata Januarmore
Zambia's soccer players attend a training session at Matenda stadium, 25 km (16 miles) south of Bata January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks near The Unknown Soldier monument in downtown Bata January 24, 2012. An inscription on the statmore
A man walks near The Unknown Soldier monument in downtown Bata January 24, 2012. An inscription on the statue makes reference to those who died in the 1979 coup that overthrew Macias Nguema, the first president of Equatorial Guinea. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
下一个
Cold warriors
Training for combat in the extreme cold.
Future watch
From the cutting edge world of science and technology.
Animals around the world
A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.
Burning through cash
Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth. The bricks are sent to charities, covering some of...
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.