版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Cold warriors

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the mediamore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 17
<p>Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidentmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
2 / 17
<p>A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during anmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 17
<p>A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
4 / 17
<p>Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 17
<p>A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool </p>

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Kmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool

Close
6 / 17
<p>Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Ianushkevich </p>

Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Almore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Ianushkevich

Close
7 / 17
<p>A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build up above the Transcaucasian highway some 110 km (68.4 miles) from the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev </p>

A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build umore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build up above the Transcaucasian highway some 110 km (68.4 miles) from the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Close
8 / 17
<p>A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Cmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
9 / 17
<p>U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 17
<p>An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates a motorcycle as he takes part in the historical re-enactment of a battle in the village of Kalynivka, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kiev, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin </p>

An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates amore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates a motorcycle as he takes part in the historical re-enactment of a battle in the village of Kalynivka, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kiev, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
11 / 17
<p>In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 17
<p>Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall in Stavropol in southern Russia, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall imore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall in Stavropol in southern Russia, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
13 / 17
<p>A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition nearmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 17
<p>Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season dmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
15 / 17
<p>Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhail Mordasov </p>

Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhailmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhail Mordasov

Close
16 / 17
<p>U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. Rmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Future watch

Future watch

下一个

Future watch

Future watch

From the cutting edge world of science and technology.

2012年 2月 8日
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.

2012年 2月 8日
Burning through cash

Burning through cash

Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth. The bricks are sent to charities, covering some of...

2012年 2月 8日
The cavalry moves out

The cavalry moves out

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, which is Queen Elizabeth's ceremonial saluting battery, left their St John's Wood Barracks for the last time, taking up...

2012年 2月 7日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐