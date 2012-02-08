Cold warriors
Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the mediamore
Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidentmore
Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during anmore
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 more
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmmore
Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Kmore
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool
Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Almore
Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Ianushkevich
A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build umore
A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build up above the Transcaucasian highway some 110 km (68.4 miles) from the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Cmore
A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfmore
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates amore
An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates a motorcycle as he takes part in the historical re-enactment of a battle in the village of Kalynivka, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kiev, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their more
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall imore
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall in Stavropol in southern Russia, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition nearmore
A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season dmore
Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhailmore
Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhail Mordasov
U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. Rmore
U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
