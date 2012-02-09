Snapshots from Myanmar
Locals travel in an ox cart in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
Young men play billiard in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
A woman work near a brick kiln while her son stands near her near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
Workers sweep the floor of a newly constructed hotel in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are transported atop a truck after finishing work at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wash clothes and bath at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children watch the festivities during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012 . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A child watches a ceremony outside her window during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012 . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
People cross a road after shopping at the newly opened Tawwin shopping centre, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Women chat at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women chat at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Family members of a political prisoner await his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People sit in a shop below posters of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
A woman washes clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A labourer works in a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People play chess near pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father and country's independence hero General Aung San at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Boats seen on a jetty in Dala township other side of Yangon, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers stand side-by-side during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A boy sits next to dried shrimps at a shop in a market in Thanlyin Town, on the other side of the Yangon River, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Shan State Army (SSA) soldiers march during the 65th anniversary of Shan State National Day at the army's Loi Taileng headquarters in Shan State along the Myanmar-Thai border, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers carry bags at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers rest at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A farmer walks in a field near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A worker feeds her son at a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A worker carries a bucket of water as she walks with her children at a temporary residence for construction workers at Naypyitaw, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Women wash clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj