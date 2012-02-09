版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 23:20 BJT

Snapshots from Myanmar

<p>Locals travel in an ox cart in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Locals travel in an ox cart in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Locals travel in an ox cart in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 25
<p>Young men play billiard in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Young men play billiard in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Young men play billiard in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Close
2 / 25
<p>A woman work near a brick kiln while her son stands near her near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A woman work near a brick kiln while her son stands near her near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township,more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A woman work near a brick kiln while her son stands near her near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 25
<p>Workers sweep the floor of a newly constructed hotel in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Workers sweep the floor of a newly constructed hotel in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dammore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Workers sweep the floor of a newly constructed hotel in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 25
<p>Workers are transported atop a truck after finishing work at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Workers are transported atop a truck after finishing work at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, Janumore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Workers are transported atop a truck after finishing work at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 25
<p>Women wash clothes and bath at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Women wash clothes and bath at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Women wash clothes and bath at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 25
<p>Children watch the festivities during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012 . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Children watch the festivities during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Children watch the festivities during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012 . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 25
<p>A child watches a ceremony outside her window during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012 . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

A child watches a ceremony outside her window during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kramore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A child watches a ceremony outside her window during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012 . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 25
<p>People cross a road after shopping at the newly opened Tawwin shopping centre, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People cross a road after shopping at the newly opened Tawwin shopping centre, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

People cross a road after shopping at the newly opened Tawwin shopping centre, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 25
<p>Women chat at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Women chat at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Women chat at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 25
<p>Family members of a political prisoner await his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Family members of a political prisoner await his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an, January 13, 201more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Family members of a political prisoner await his release in front of Pa-an prison in Pa-an, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 25
<p>People sit in a shop below posters of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People sit in a shop below posters of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

People sit in a shop below posters of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San in Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 25
<p>A woman washes clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A woman washes clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damirmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A woman washes clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 25
<p>A labourer works in a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A labourer works in a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A labourer works in a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 25
<p>People play chess near pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father and country's independence hero General Aung San at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People play chess near pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father and country's indepmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

People play chess near pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father and country's independence hero General Aung San at a market in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 25
<p>Boats seen on a jetty in Dala township other side of Yangon, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Boats seen on a jetty in Dala township other side of Yangon, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Boats seen on a jetty in Dala township other side of Yangon, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 25
<p>Soldiers stand side-by-side during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Soldiers stand side-by-side during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Soldiers stand side-by-side during the 63rd anniversary of Karen Revolution Day at Oo Kray Kee Township in the Karen State, along the Thai-Myanmar border, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
17 / 25
<p>A boy sits next to dried shrimps at a shop in a market in Thanlyin Town, on the other side of the Yangon River, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A boy sits next to dried shrimps at a shop in a market in Thanlyin Town, on the other side of the Yangon Rimore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A boy sits next to dried shrimps at a shop in a market in Thanlyin Town, on the other side of the Yangon River, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 25
<p>Shan State Army (SSA) soldiers march during the 65th anniversary of Shan State National Day at the army's Loi Taileng headquarters in Shan State along the Myanmar-Thai border, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

Shan State Army (SSA) soldiers march during the 65th anniversary of Shan State National Day at the army's Lmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Shan State Army (SSA) soldiers march during the 65th anniversary of Shan State National Day at the army's Loi Taileng headquarters in Shan State along the Myanmar-Thai border, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
19 / 25
<p>Workers carry bags at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Workers carry bags at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Workers carry bags at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 25
<p>Workers rest at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Workers rest at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Workers rest at a construction site in capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 25
<p>A farmer walks in a field near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A farmer walks in a field near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A farmer walks in a field near Phwartheinkha village in Kawhmu township, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
22 / 25
<p>A worker feeds her son at a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A worker feeds her son at a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A worker feeds her son at a construction site in Yangon, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
23 / 25
<p>A worker carries a bucket of water as she walks with her children at a temporary residence for construction workers at Naypyitaw, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A worker carries a bucket of water as she walks with her children at a temporary residence for constructionmore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

A worker carries a bucket of water as she walks with her children at a temporary residence for construction workers at Naypyitaw, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
24 / 25
<p>Women wash clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Women wash clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagomore

2012年 2月 9日 星期四

Women wash clothes at a river in the outskirts of capital Naypyitaw, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea

Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐