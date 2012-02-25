版本:
中国

Iced-over Europe

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

Close
1 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Children cross the Batllava Lake to go to school in Kosovo's village of Orllan, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Children cross the Batllava Lake to go to school in Kosovo's village of Orllan, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
2 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Workers clear snow in front of St.Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Workers clear snow in front of St.Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
3 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People try break the ice around a floating restaurant on the Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People try break the ice around a floating restaurant on the Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Close
4 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People look at ice blocks on the partially frozen Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People look at ice blocks on the partially frozen Danube river in Belgrade February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A snowed-in car is seen in the woods north of Umea in northern Sweden February 18, 2012. A middle-aged Swedish man was found alive in the car on Friday after sitting in it for the past two months, with only ice and snow to keep him alive, according to local police. REUTERS/Rolf Hojer/Scanpix

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A snowed-in car is seen in the woods north of Umea in northern Sweden February 18, 2012. A middle-aged Swedish man was found alive in the car on Friday after sitting in it for the past two months, with only ice and snow to keep him alive, according to local police. REUTERS/Rolf Hojer/Scanpix

Close
6 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An elderly man exits through a window in a tunnel under his snow covered house in Scutelnici village, 90 km northeast of Bucharest, February 17, 2012, as icy weather continues across Romania. Inmates from Jilava prison helped to clear the houses in the snow covered area of Buzau in southeast Romania. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An elderly man exits through a window in a tunnel under his snow covered house in Scutelnici village, 90 km northeast of Bucharest, February 17, 2012, as icy weather continues across Romania. Inmates from Jilava prison helped to clear the houses in the snow covered area of Buzau in southeast Romania. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
7 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Two boys walk after snowfall near the city of Bulqize, some 140 km (88) miles north of capital Tirana, Albania February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Two boys walk after snowfall near the city of Bulqize, some 140 km (88) miles north of capital Tirana, Albania February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman tries to flag down a taxi as she stands between piles of snow on a street in an old neighbourhood in downtown Bucharest February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman tries to flag down a taxi as she stands between piles of snow on a street in an old neighbourhood in downtown Bucharest February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
9 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Wisla Krakow's players practice during snowfall prior to their tomorrow's Europa League match with Standard Liege in Krakow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Wisla Krakow's players practice during snowfall prior to their tomorrow's Europa League match with Standard Liege in Krakow February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

Close
10 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A tourist rides on a snowmobile during winter at Wierch Rusinski in Bukowina Tatrzanska near Zakopane, southern Poland, February 11, 2012, as the Tatra Mountains are seen in the background. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A tourist rides on a snowmobile during winter at Wierch Rusinski in Bukowina Tatrzanska near Zakopane, southern Poland, February 11, 2012, as the Tatra Mountains are seen in the background. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
11 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An old woman watches men clear the snow around her home in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

An old woman watches men clear the snow around her home in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
12 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People enter a subway station during heavy snowfall in Bucharest February 13, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People enter a subway station during heavy snowfall in Bucharest February 13, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
13 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

The Saone river is frozen in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

The Saone river is frozen in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
14 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People walk on the frozen outer Alster lake on a freezing cold day in Hamburg, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

People walk on the frozen outer Alster lake on a freezing cold day in Hamburg, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Close
15 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman wears her gloves as she walks in front of a suntan advertisement on a snow-covered street in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman wears her gloves as she walks in front of a suntan advertisement on a snow-covered street in Bucharest February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
16 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
17 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A child, with eyelashes covered with hoarfrost, is seen along a street in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A child, with eyelashes covered with hoarfrost, is seen along a street in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in Sakha (Yakutia) Republic February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Viktor Everstov

Close
18 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A man helps his elderly relative down a drift on a snow-covered road near Glodeanu Silistea village, 75 km (47 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 12, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A man helps his elderly relative down a drift on a snow-covered road near Glodeanu Silistea village, 75 km (47 miles) northeast of Bucharest February 12, 2012, as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
19 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A man looks at the ice bar during an international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A man looks at the ice bar during an international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
20 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Bramble, a Tamworth pig, runs in snow at Sinnington, northern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Bramble, a Tamworth pig, runs in snow at Sinnington, northern England February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
21 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Close
22 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
23 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Ice skates are pictured on frozen Alte Donau (Old Danube) in front of UN headquarters in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Ice skates are pictured on frozen Alte Donau (Old Danube) in front of UN headquarters in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
24 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Women pose for a photograph sitting next to a snowman in Victoria park in east London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Women pose for a photograph sitting next to a snowman in Victoria park in east London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
25 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A boy sits in front of an ice covered car in Versoix near Geneva February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A boy sits in front of an ice covered car in Versoix near Geneva February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
26 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman is seen through a frosted tram window in central Sofia February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
27 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
28 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman protects herself from the falling snow with an umbrella in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A woman protects herself from the falling snow with an umbrella in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
29 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A bargeman uses a pole to break up ice around the hull of his blocked craft, which transports grain, on the partially frozen Saint Quentin canal in Cambrai February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Pascal

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A bargeman uses a pole to break up ice around the hull of his blocked craft, which transports grain, on the partially frozen Saint Quentin canal in Cambrai February 7, 2012 as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue to hit Europe. REUTERS/Pascal

Close
30 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a long exposure ayndc a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. Picture taken with a long exposure ayndc a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
31 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Ice keeper Norbert Jank drinks out of Lake Weissensee to demonstrate its water quality in Techendorf , Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 26, 2012. Techendorf is hosting the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6,000 participants, from January 23 to February 4....more

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Ice keeper Norbert Jank drinks out of Lake Weissensee to demonstrate its water quality in Techendorf , Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 26, 2012. Techendorf is hosting the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6,000 participants, from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
32 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Workers remove one of two Hummer cars from the icy Lake Balaton at Balatonakarattya, 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Budapest February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Janos Kovacs

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Workers remove one of two Hummer cars from the icy Lake Balaton at Balatonakarattya, 95 km (59 miles) southwest of Budapest February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Janos Kovacs

Close
33 / 34
2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2012年 2月 25日 星期六

Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
34 / 34

Iced-over Europe

Iced-over Europe 分享
重新播放
下一个

Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »