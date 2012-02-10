版本:
Damir Sagolj: North Korea

<p>A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5, 2011. This photo was awarded first prize in the World Press Photo Daily Life Singles category. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5, 2011. This photo was awarded first prize in the World Press Photo Daily Life Singles category. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean men pause while working to repair the water supply system in Haeju, capital of South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean men pause while working to repair the water supply system in Haeju, capital of South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A North Korean boy holds a spade in a corn field in area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the Soksa-Ri collective farm in the South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Pak Su Dong, manager of the Soksa-Ri cooperative farm in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons shows damage to agricultural products in the South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Pak Su Dong, manager of the Soksa-Ri cooperative farm in the area hit by recent floods and typhoons shows damage to agricultural products in the South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province hit by recent floods and typhoons, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean girls look through a window at a foreign delegation visiting a school in Haeju, capital of an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean girls look through a window at a foreign delegation visiting a school in Haeju, capital of an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean orphans suffering from waterborne diseases wait to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean orphans suffering from waterborne diseases wait to be examined for possible signs of malnutrition in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Results showing the previous achievements of a collective farm are displayed in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Results showing the previous achievements of a collective farm are displayed in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A meal of a North Korean woman who lost her house in summer floods and typhoons is seen in her tent in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A meal of a North Korean woman who lost her house in summer floods and typhoons is seen in her tent in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A foreign health volunteer measures a child's arm for possible signs of malnutrition in a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A foreign health volunteer measures a child's arm for possible signs of malnutrition in a village in an area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A North Korean woman puts her hands on her child suffering from malnutrition in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A North Korean woman puts her hands on her child suffering from malnutrition in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition lays in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, the capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition lays in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, the capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

