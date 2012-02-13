Carnival in Venice
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. Rmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnivmore
The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. Rmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A masked reveller poses in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUmore
A masked reveller poses in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTmore
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A gondolier clears snow from a gondola near St. Mark's Square in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezingmore
A gondolier clears snow from a gondola near St. Mark's Square in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Gondolas are seen covered by snow on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter wmore
Gondolas are seen covered by snow on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUmore
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. Rmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rolls of fabric are seen at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, more
Rolls of fabric are seen at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man looks for a dress at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2more
A man looks for a dress at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A boat is seen outside a traditional Venetian house in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentimore
A boat is seen outside a traditional Venetian house in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. Rmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A tourist (2nd L) poses with revellers in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice Februamore
A tourist (2nd L) poses with revellers in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTEmore
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Masked revellers sit inside Caffe' Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival more
Masked revellers sit inside Caffe' Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTEmore
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
下一个
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Damir Sagolj: North Korea
Images from Damir Sagolj's travels in North Korea.
Drive-thru funeral home
A Compton funeral parlor that offers drive-thru viewing.
Snapshots from Myanmar
Daily life in the once closed country.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.