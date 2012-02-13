版本:
Iron woman

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. Dora, 29, is the only female blacksmith in the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. Dora, 29, is the only female blacksmith in the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina uses a pneumatic press at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina creates a sheath for a handmade knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina sharpens a handmade bowie knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina primps herself while working in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Blacksmith Dora Kolchina talks on a mobile phone in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

