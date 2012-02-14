Voyage of the roses
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, more
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An aerial view of the Rio Roses farm where workers are preparing roses for export before the upcoming Valenmore
An aerial view of the Rio Roses farm where workers are preparing roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. Ninety percent of the flowers Americans will give to their sweethearts on Valentine's Day are imported, and nearly all of those imports originate in Colombia and Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, more
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day are seen at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador Fmore
Roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day are seen at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A worker carries gerbera daisies for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facmore
A worker carries gerbera daisies for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, more
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Workers prepare roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecmore
Workers prepare roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A customs inspector X-rays boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes to cmore
A customs inspector X-rays boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes to check for drugs before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Airport workers pile up boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before more
Airport workers pile up boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to bemore
An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded omore
An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes, before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded omore
An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, more
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativamore
A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, more
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa Fmore
A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativamore
A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativamore
A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A workman unloads roses from Ecuador outside the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Anmore
A workman unloads roses from Ecuador outside the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workmen wheel roses into the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2more
Workmen wheel roses into the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Roses are seen at a florist's shop ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucmore
Roses are seen at a florist's shop ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bunches of roses from Ecuador are stacked for delivery at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparamore
Bunches of roses from Ecuador are stacked for delivery at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market inmore
Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market inmore
Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers look for pests in boxes of imported rosemore
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers look for pests in boxes of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Justin Vitello, (R) a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, examines a pest thmore
Justin Vitello, (R) a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, examines a pest that was dislodged during his inspection of a box of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Celeste Roldan, 28, ties bunches of roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparamore
Celeste Roldan, 28, ties bunches of roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers inspect imported flowers for pests at Unmore
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers inspect imported flowers for pests at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer looks for pests in imported flowers at more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer looks for pests in imported flowers at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Justin Vitello, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, uses a magnifying glasmore
Justin Vitello, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, uses a magnifying glass to look for pests as he inspects imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at the Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentmore
A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Celeste Roldan, 28, stands on discarded roses as she packages roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in thmore
Celeste Roldan, 28, stands on discarded roses as she packages roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentmore
A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/more
Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lmore
Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Roses are seen at a flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REmore
Roses are seen at a flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sweeps the sidewalk outside a florist shop decked with roses in preparation for Valentine's Day in Lomore
A man sweeps the sidewalk outside a florist shop decked with roses in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A teddy bear made from flowers sits outside a florist store in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angelmore
A teddy bear made from flowers sits outside a florist store in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman buys flowers from a florist ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lumore
A woman buys flowers from a florist ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A florist arranges flowers in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lumore
A florist arranges flowers in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
Iron woman
Dora Kolchina is a 29-year-old blacksmith in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the only female blacksmith in the region.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revellers take part in the Venetian Carnival in Venice.
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Damir Sagolj: North Korea
Images from Damir Sagolj's travels in North Korea.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.