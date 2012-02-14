版本:
中国
2012年 2月 14日

Voyage of the roses

<p>A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja</p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>An aerial view of the Rio Roses farm where workers are preparing roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. Ninety percent of the flowers Americans will give to their sweethearts on Valentine's Day are imported, and nearly all of those imports originate in Colombia and Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

An aerial view of the Rio Roses farm where workers are preparing roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. Ninety percent of the flowers Americans will give to their sweethearts on Valentine's Day are imported, and nearly all of those imports originate in Colombia and Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>Roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day are seen at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day are seen at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>A worker carries gerbera daisies for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker carries gerbera daisies for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>Workers prepare roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Workers prepare roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Rio Roses greenhouse in Cayambe, Ecuador February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>A customs inspector X-rays boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes to check for drugs before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A customs inspector X-rays boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes to check for drugs before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>Airport workers pile up boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Airport workers pile up boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in boxes of flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes, before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes, before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

2012年 2月 14日

An Ecuadorean police dog named Simon sniffs for drugs in flowers packed for export and ready to be loaded onto cargo planes before the upcoming Valentine's Day at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, Ecuador, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

<p>A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares roses for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A worker prepares flowers for export before the upcoming Valentine's Day, at Elite greenhouse in Facatativa February 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A workman unloads roses from Ecuador outside the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A workman unloads roses from Ecuador outside the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Workmen wheel roses into the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Workmen wheel roses into the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Roses are seen at a florist's shop ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Roses are seen at a florist's shop ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Bunches of roses from Ecuador are stacked for delivery at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Bunches of roses from Ecuador are stacked for delivery at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Celeste Roldan, 28, attaches water vials to roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers look for pests in boxes of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

2012年 2月 14日

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers look for pests in boxes of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Justin Vitello, (R) a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, examines a pest that was dislodged during his inspection of a box of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Justin Vitello, (R) a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, examines a pest that was dislodged during his inspection of a box of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Celeste Roldan, 28, ties bunches of roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2012年 2月 14日

Celeste Roldan, 28, ties bunches of roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers inspect imported flowers for pests at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 2月 14日

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers inspect imported flowers for pests at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer looks for pests in imported flowers at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer looks for pests in imported flowers at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Justin Vitello, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, uses a magnifying glass to look for pests as he inspects imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at the Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Justin Vitello, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officer, uses a magnifying glass to look for pests as he inspects imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at the Miami International Airport in Miami, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Celeste Roldan, 28, stands on discarded roses as she packages roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Celeste Roldan, 28, stands on discarded roses as she packages roses from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A man packages rose petals from Ecuador at Liberty Wholesale in the flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

Florist Trinidad Rojas, 36, prepares roses for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Roses are seen at a flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2012年 2月 14日

Roses are seen at a flower market in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man sweeps the sidewalk outside a florist shop decked with roses in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A man sweeps the sidewalk outside a florist shop decked with roses in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A teddy bear made from flowers sits outside a florist store in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A teddy bear made from flowers sits outside a florist store in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman buys flowers from a florist ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A woman buys flowers from a florist ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A florist arranges flowers in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 2月 14日

A florist arranges flowers in preparation for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

