2012年 2月 15日

America's next top dog

<p>Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick holds Malachy, a Pekingese, as co-owner Iris Love kisses the dog after it won Best In Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. At left is Sandra Middlebrooks also a co-owner of Malachy. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick holds Malachy, a Pekingese, as co-owner Iris Love kisses the dog after it won Best In Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. At left is Sandra Middlebrooks also a co-owner of Malachy. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Handler and co-owner David Fitzpatrick walks Malachy, a Pekingese, past the trophy as it is introduced in a spotlight for the final judging before it won Best-in-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Handler and co-owner David Fitzpatrick walks Malachy, a Pekingese, past the trophy as it is introduced in a spotlight for the final judging before it won Best-in-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Competition takes place in the Working Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick (back L) is congratulated by other handlers as he carries Malachy, a Pekingese, after it won Best-In-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Owner and handler David Fitzpatrick (back L) is congratulated by other handlers as he carries Malachy, a Pekingese, after it won Best-In-Show at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Malachy, a Pekingese, sits in the Best-in-Show trophy after winning at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Kerry Blue Terrier Perrisblu Kennislain Chelsey celebrates with handler Bill McFadden after winning the Terrier Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Kerry Blue Terrier Perrisblu Kennislain Chelsey celebrates with handler Bill McFadden after winning the Terrier Group at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>The judge examines the teeth of Ivywild's Lookin' To Skeldale, a Welsh Springer Spaniel, during the Sporting Group competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

2012年 2月 15日

The judge examines the teeth of Ivywild's Lookin' To Skeldale, a Welsh Springer Spaniel, during the Sporting Group competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Dog Handler Adam Bernardin celebrates with Shadagee Caught Red Handed, an Irish Setter, after the dog won the Sporting Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dog Handler Adam Bernardin celebrates with Shadagee Caught Red Handed, an Irish Setter, after the dog won the Sporting Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Mastiffs compete in the Best in Breed category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A dog handler runs Rabja, a Komondor, during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dog handler Sarah Congoleton sits with Sedona, an English Springer Spaniel breed, at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 2月 15日

A Golden Retriever stands during the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dog owner Susan Lee reacts as her Golden Retriever Jacques wins the "Best in Breed" category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 2月 15日

Martha Stewart sits her with her dog GK , a Chow Chow breed, before competing in the Best of Group category at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 2月 15日

The Hound Group is seen being judged at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Tahoe, an Old English Sheep dog stands in the grooming area before his competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A French Bulldog is seen inside its cage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Sugar Baby, a Miniature Poodle is groomed in the benching and grooming area before competing during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A woman rests on a grooming table at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Shadow, a Bichon Frises from Hartford Connecticut stands on a grooming table during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A Dalmatian leaps for a treat in the competition ring during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A handler shows a Bouviers Des Flandres during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Judge Leandro Reppond looks at a bulldog during a competition in the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Susan Giles from Virginia and her dog James Bond, a Lhasa Apso, sit ringside as Dalmatians are judged before their turn to compete at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. James Bond later won Best in Breed. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Susan Giles from Virginia and her dog James Bond, a Lhasa Apso, sit ringside as Dalmatians are judged before their turn to compete at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. James Bond later won Best in Breed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A Miniature Poodle is shown during competition during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dalmatians stand in the ring with handlers during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A handler shows a Cardigan Welsh Corgi during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Caleb, a Bulldog from New York City, cools off next to a fan as he waits next to the ring for his competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Dog handler Andrew Mueller,10, stands with Stella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed, after competing in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre of Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dog handler Andrew Mueller,10, stands with Stella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed, after competing in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre of Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

A handler shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Ron Mauder of Saftey Harbor Florida stands with his beagle Dakota as they wait to compete during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Handler Dixie Rae shows Cardigan Welsh Corgi Myste Baledwr Free to Disagree during the 136th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 2月 15日

Dog handlers compete in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

