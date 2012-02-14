Sex doll factory
The head of an inflatable sex doll is pictured in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirmore
The head of an inflatable sex doll is pictured in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, China February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outsmore
A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts more
A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker moves an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhemore
A worker moves an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker touches the hand of an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factomore
A worker touches the hand of an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei pmore
A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker checks a vibrator during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fmore
A worker checks a vibrator during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker checks an inflatable sex doll as he packs dolls to transfer at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, omore
A worker checks an inflatable sex doll as he packs dolls to transfer at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The head for an inflatable sex doll is pictured at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Femore
The head for an inflatable sex doll is pictured at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers carry unfinished vibrators at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiamore
Workers carry unfinished vibrators at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker puts in eyes for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fmore
A worker puts in eyes for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An inflatable sex doll is pictured as a worker moves one at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskimore
An inflatable sex doll is pictured as a worker moves one at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker moves unfinished breasts for inflatable sex dolls at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outsmore
A worker moves unfinished breasts for inflatable sex dolls at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts more
A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei pmore
A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker inflates an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the more
A worker inflates an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An inflatable sex doll is covered by a cloth in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirtsmore
An inflatable sex doll is covered by a cloth in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
Voyage of the roses
Ninety percent of Valentine's Day flowers are imported.
Iron woman
Dora Kolchina is a 29-year-old blacksmith in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the only female blacksmith in the region.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revellers take part in the Venetian Carnival in Venice.
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.