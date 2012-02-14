版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 15日 星期三 02:35 BJT

Toys, toys everywhere

<p>Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges shows off "The Avengers Hulk Gamma Green Smash Fists," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" line of toys at the company's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout </p>

Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges shows off "The Avengers Hulk Gamma Green Smash Fists," part of Hasbro's Marmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges shows off "The Avengers Hulk Gamma Green Smash Fists," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" line of toys at the company's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Close
1 / 16
<p>A company staff demonstrates their products with smart devices designed by the Physical Apps company during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. Coming off a year in which U.S. toy sales fell 2 percent, toymakers and buyers at the 109th American Toy Fair in New York are looking for the elusive runaway hit that failed to materialize in 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A company staff demonstrates their products with smart devices designed by the Physical Apps company duringmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A company staff demonstrates their products with smart devices designed by the Physical Apps company during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. Coming off a year in which U.S. toy sales fell 2 percent, toymakers and buyers at the 109th American Toy Fair in New York are looking for the elusive runaway hit that failed to materialize in 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 16
<p>A staff worker demonstrates a product called Spooner during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A staff worker demonstrates a product called Spooner during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American Intemore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A staff worker demonstrates a product called Spooner during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 16
<p>A toy demonstrator displays the Kikbo toy during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A toy demonstrator displays the Kikbo toy during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Tmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A toy demonstrator displays the Kikbo toy during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 16
<p>Board games are displayed as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Board games are displayed as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Anmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Board games are displayed as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 16
<p>A toy figurine of New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning is displayed on a shelf during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A toy figurine of New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning is displayed on a shelf during an exhibition at more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A toy figurine of New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning is displayed on a shelf during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 16
<p>Toy demonstrator Jeff Wolf shows off the new Star Wars "Ultimate FX Lightsaber" Darth Maul edition in double-bladed form at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout</p>

Toy demonstrator Jeff Wolf shows off the new Star Wars "Ultimate FX Lightsaber" Darth Maul edition in doublmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Toy demonstrator Jeff Wolf shows off the new Star Wars "Ultimate FX Lightsaber" Darth Maul edition in double-bladed form at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Close
7 / 16
<p>Toy demonstrators display remote controlled flying toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Toy demonstrators display remote controlled flying toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American Imore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Toy demonstrators display remote controlled flying toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 16
<p>A toy customer looks at a shelf of model cars during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A toy customer looks at a shelf of model cars during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American Internationmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A toy customer looks at a shelf of model cars during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 16
<p>Toy demonstrator Marnye Young practices with the "Koosh Alien Archer" ball launcher at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. From the makers of Nerf, the new Koosh line features soft balls and is aimed for preschoolers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout </p>

Toy demonstrator Marnye Young practices with the "Koosh Alien Archer" ball launcher at Hasbro's American Inmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Toy demonstrator Marnye Young practices with the "Koosh Alien Archer" ball launcher at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. From the makers of Nerf, the new Koosh line features soft balls and is aimed for preschoolers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Close
10 / 16
<p>A company staff describes their products during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A company staff describes their products during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Tomore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A company staff describes their products during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 16
<p>Customers look at a shelf of toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Customers look at a shelf of toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Customers look at a shelf of toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 16
<p>Toy demonstrator Christa Sparks shows off the new "My Little Pony Pony Princess Wedding Castle" playset, part of a new line of wedding-themed items shown at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout </p>

Toy demonstrator Christa Sparks shows off the new "My Little Pony Pony Princess Wedding Castle" playset, pamore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Toy demonstrator Christa Sparks shows off the new "My Little Pony Pony Princess Wedding Castle" playset, part of a new line of wedding-themed items shown at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Close
13 / 16
<p>Marvel Toys are displayed on a shelf as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Marvel Toys are displayed on a shelf as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at tmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Marvel Toys are displayed on a shelf as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 16
<p>NHL toys are display by the company Round 5 during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

NHL toys are display by the company Round 5 during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American Internationalmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

NHL toys are display by the company Round 5 during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 16
<p>Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges adjusts the "The Avengers Quinjet," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" line of toys in a display at the company's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout </p>

Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges adjusts the "The Avengers Quinjet," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges adjusts the "The Avengers Quinjet," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" line of toys in a display at the company's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Seven days of voting

Seven days of voting

下一个

Seven days of voting

Seven days of voting

An Indian state larger than most countries hits the polls.

2012年 2月 15日
Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory

Ningbo Yamei produced and sold more than 50,000 sex dolls last year, exporting them to countries like Japan, Korea and Turkey.

2012年 2月 15日
Voyage of the roses

Voyage of the roses

Ninety percent of Valentine's Day flowers are imported.

2012年 2月 14日
Iron woman

Iron woman

Dora Kolchina is a 29-year-old blacksmith in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the only female blacksmith in the region.

2012年 2月 14日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐