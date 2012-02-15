Mob museum
Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevadamore
Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a fomore
The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is also one of 14 sites in the nation that hosted the 1950-51 U.S. Senate Special Committees to investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, also known as the Kefauver hearings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nemore
A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob more
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney for representing alleged mobsters such as Meyer Lansky, Frank Rosenthal and Anthony Spilotro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a mmore
A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevmore
A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. more
A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 1more
Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2more
Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. The Skim Room details how mobsters skimmed money (pocketing money before it was officially counted) from Las Vegas casinos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Lasmore
The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Anastasia was killed in New York in 1957. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada Fmore
Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada Februmore
An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
下一个
Love is in the air
Images from Valentines Day celebrations around the world.
Toys, toys everywhere
A look at the latest new toys showcased at the annual American International Toy Fair in New York.
Seven days of voting
An Indian state larger than most countries hits the polls.
Sex doll factory
Ningbo Yamei produced and sold more than 50,000 sex dolls last year, exporting them to countries like Japan, Korea and Turkey.
精选图集
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.