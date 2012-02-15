版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 15日 星期三 21:55 BJT

Mob museum

<p>Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevadamore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 13
<p>The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is also one of 14 sites in the nation that hosted the 1950-51 U.S. Senate Special Committees to investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, also known as the Kefauver hearings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a fomore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is also one of 14 sites in the nation that hosted the 1950-51 U.S. Senate Special Committees to investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, also known as the Kefauver hearings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 13
<p>A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nemore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 13
<p>Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney for representing alleged mobsters such as Meyer Lansky, Frank Rosenthal and Anthony Spilotro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney for representing alleged mobsters such as Meyer Lansky, Frank Rosenthal and Anthony Spilotro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 13
<p>A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a mmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 13
<p>A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 13
<p>A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 13
<p>Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 1more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 13
<p>Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. The Skim Room details how mobsters skimmed money (pocketing money before it was officially counted) from Las Vegas casinos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. The Skim Room details how mobsters skimmed money (pocketing money before it was officially counted) from Las Vegas casinos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 13
<p>The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Anastasia was killed in New York in 1957. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Lasmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Anastasia was killed in New York in 1957. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 13
<p>Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada Fmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 13
<p>An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada Februmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 13
<p>An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Love is in the air

Love is in the air

下一个

Love is in the air

Love is in the air

Images from Valentines Day celebrations around the world.

2012年 2月 15日
Toys, toys everywhere

Toys, toys everywhere

A look at the latest new toys showcased at the annual American International Toy Fair in New York.

2012年 2月 15日
Seven days of voting

Seven days of voting

An Indian state larger than most countries hits the polls.

2012年 2月 15日
Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory

Ningbo Yamei produced and sold more than 50,000 sex dolls last year, exporting them to countries like Japan, Korea and Turkey.

2012年 2月 15日

精选图集

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐