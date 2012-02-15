版本:
Ninjas in Iran

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner participates in a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. Currently about 3000 to 3500 women train in Ninjutsu in independently run clubs throughout Iran working under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports' Martial Arts Federation. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner participates in a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. Currently about 3000 to 3500 women train in Ninjutsu in independently run clubs throughout Iran working under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports' Martial Arts Federation. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner runs up a wall as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner runs up a wall as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Ninjutsu practitioners participate in a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Ninjutsu practitioners participate in a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner jumps over a sword as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in their gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner jumps over a sword as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in their gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner looks on as she wait to showcase her skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner looks on as she wait to showcase her skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner performs a split as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner performs a split as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Ninjutsu practitioners from various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Ninjutsu practitioners from various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Ninjutsu practitioners participate in a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Ninjutsu practitioners participate in a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Ninjutsu practitioners watch as fellow members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Ninjutsu practitioners watch as fellow members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A young Ninjutsu practitioner stretches beside fellow members of various Ninjutsu schools as they wait to showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A young Ninjutsu practitioner stretches beside fellow members of various Ninjutsu schools as they wait to showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner adjusts her headgear as she prepares to participate in drills with fellow members of various Ninjutsu schools during a showcase of their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner adjusts her headgear as she prepares to participate in drills with fellow members of various Ninjutsu schools during a showcase of their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Ninjutsu practitioners prepare for a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Ninjutsu practitioners prepare for a sword drill as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media at a park in Karaj, 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

