Life aboard a carrier
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Indian Ocean in this U.S. Navy handout pmore
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Indian Ocean in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 18, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Powell/Handout
Sailors laugh on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carriermore
Sailors laugh on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors from the VFA-2 maintenance team stand near aircraft in the hangar bay on board the Nimitz-class airmore
Sailors from the VFA-2 maintenance team stand near aircraft in the hangar bay on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Aviation Electronics Technician Calvin Dean (R) has his hair cut at the barber shop on board the Nimitz-clamore
Aviation Electronics Technician Calvin Dean (R) has his hair cut at the barber shop on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Watchstanders inside the Flag Bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) stanmore
Watchstanders inside the Flag Bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) stand by during a look out for surface and air contacts during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) duringmore
Sailors exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors work out at a gym on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patmore
Sailors work out at a gym on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Lieutenant commander (LCDR) Matt Driskill of CVW-2 gestures inside the paraloft containing flight gear for more
Lieutenant commander (LCDR) Matt Driskill of CVW-2 gestures inside the paraloft containing flight gear for pilots on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
An airman stands by as an F/A-18C Hornet fighter plane takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class amore
An airman stands by as an F/A-18C Hornet fighter plane takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors rest on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier more
Sailors rest on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. Picture taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors clean windows for the watchstanders inside the Flag Bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USSmore
Sailors clean windows for the watchstanders inside the Flag Bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) looking for surface and air contacts during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Lieutenant commander (LCDR) Matt Driskill of CVW-2 gestures next to a photo of Abraham Lincoln at the Nimitmore
Lieutenant commander (LCDR) Matt Driskill of CVW-2 gestures next to a photo of Abraham Lincoln at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors walk in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flimore
Sailors walk in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Flight deck personnel run to receive a helicopter preparing to land on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-more
Flight deck personnel run to receive a helicopter preparing to land on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Sailors in Pri Fly (Primary Flight Control) study for the EAWS (enlisted aviation warfare specialist) pin wmore
Sailors in Pri Fly (Primary Flight Control) study for the EAWS (enlisted aviation warfare specialist) pin while keeping watch at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A security patrolman keeps watch at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during amore
A security patrolman keeps watch at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A helicopter from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) patrols the Arabian Gulf dmore
A helicopter from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincomore
Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A Chief Petty Officer gestures near the "Ouija board" , a central tool for monitoring an aircraft carrier'smore
A Chief Petty Officer gestures near the "Ouija board" , a central tool for monitoring an aircraft carrier's flight deck, at the flight deck control station of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Photographs are seen on a mirror as a sailor (L) waits to have her hair cut at a barber shop on board the Nmore
Photographs are seen on a mirror as a sailor (L) waits to have her hair cut at a barber shop on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
HM2(SW/AW) Castille (R) gestures to a Lieutenant from VAQ-131 Lancers Squadron on the Nimitz-class aircraftmore
HM2(SW/AW) Castille (R) gestures to a Lieutenant from VAQ-131 Lancers Squadron on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Flight deck personnel walk on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincolmore
Flight deck personnel walk on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
The Hangar Bay is seen on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrolmore
The Hangar Bay is seen on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
The Sterett Destroyer escorts the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transmore
The Sterett Destroyer escorts the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) join for amore
The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) join for a turnover of responsibility in the Arabian Sea in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 19, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Powell/Handout
下一个
Ninjas in Iran
Female ninjutsu practitioners from various schools in Iran showcase their skills to the media.
America's next top dog
Two thousand dogs, representing 185 breeds and varieties from across the U.S., are vying to be named "Best in Show" at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog...
The Straits of Hormuz
Scenes from the volatile waterway.
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.