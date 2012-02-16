版本:
Life aboard a carrier

<p>The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Indian Ocean in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 18, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Powell/Handout </p>

<p>Sailors laugh on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Sailors from the VFA-2 maintenance team stand near aircraft in the hangar bay on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Aviation Electronics Technician Calvin Dean (R) has his hair cut at the barber shop on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Watchstanders inside the Flag Bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) stand by during a look out for surface and air contacts during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

<p>Sailors exercise in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Sailors work out at a gym on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Lieutenant commander (LCDR) Matt Driskill of CVW-2 gestures inside the paraloft containing flight gear for pilots on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>An airman stands by as an F/A-18C Hornet fighter plane takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Sailors rest on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. Picture taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Sailors clean windows for the watchstanders inside the Flag Bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) looking for surface and air contacts during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Lieutenant commander (LCDR) Matt Driskill of CVW-2 gestures next to a photo of Abraham Lincoln at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Sailors walk in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during flight operations in the Gulf, ahead of a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Flight deck personnel run to receive a helicopter preparing to land on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

<p>Sailors in Pri Fly (Primary Flight Control) study for the EAWS (enlisted aviation warfare specialist) pin while keeping watch at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>A security patrolman keeps watch at the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>A helicopter from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>A Chief Petty Officer gestures near the "Ouija board" , a central tool for monitoring an aircraft carrier's flight deck, at the flight deck control station of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Photographs are seen on a mirror as a sailor (L) waits to have her hair cut at a barber shop on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>HM2(SW/AW) Castille (R) gestures to a Lieutenant from VAQ-131 Lancers Squadron on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Flight deck personnel walk on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>The Hangar Bay is seen on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>The Sterett Destroyer escorts the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) join for a turnover of responsibility in the Arabian Sea in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated January 19, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric S. Powell/Handout </p>

