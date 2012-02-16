版本:
Last night at home

<p>Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

<p>Gema Pardo (R) and Rosa Gabarri carry a piece of furniture out of Gabarri's parents' home a day before its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. The residents are registered with the town hall and have access to public services, but for the past two years have been subject to several evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Gema Pardo (R) and Rosa Gabarri carry a piece of furniture out of Gabarri's parents' home a day before its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. The residents are registered with the town hall and have access to public services, but for the past two years have been subject to several evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her house gets demolished in the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her house gets demolished in the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Maria Rosario Leston (L) gets a kiss from her son Angel the night before their house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Some Spanish gypsy families settled in the area of Puerta de Hierro, near the Palace of Moncloa, in the 1960s and have built brick houses and raised their children and grandchildren there ever since. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Maria Rosario Leston (L) gets a kiss from her son Angel the night before their house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Some Spanish gypsy families settled in the area of Puerta de Hierro, near the Palace of Moncloa, in the 1960s and have built brick houses and raised their children and grandchildren there ever since. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Members of some families, mostly the eldest, have been relocated to public housing flats in the city, but often their children and grandchildren have been denied the same right to relocation, resulting in many families refusing to go to the rental flats assigned to them because they do not want to leave their children and grandchildren homeless. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Members of some families, mostly the eldest, have been relocated to public housing flats in the city, but often their children and grandchildren have been denied the same right to relocation, resulting in many families refusing to go to the rental flats assigned to them because they do not want to leave their children and grandchildren homeless. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Nazareth Gabarri combs her cousin Yasmin's hair as their aunt Rosa Gabarri cleans furniture which she is removing from her parents' home a day before its demolition at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Out of more than 50 homes that used to stand in the neighbourhood, there are only six left now among the debris of those already demolished. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Nazareth Gabarri combs her cousin Yasmin's hair as their aunt Rosa Gabarri cleans furniture which she is removing from her parents' home a day before its demolition at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Out of more than 50 homes that used to stand in the neighbourhood, there are only six left now among the debris of those already demolished. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Maria Rosario Leston has her daughter Begona (R) braid her hair, as her son-in-law Angel Duval (L) takes care of their daughter Nazareth, while police stand outside their door in preparation for the start of the demolition of their home at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Maria Rosario Leston has her daughter Begona (R) braid her hair, as her son-in-law Angel Duval (L) takes care of their daughter Nazareth, while police stand outside their door in preparation for the start of the demolition of their home at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Angel Duval watches as his mother-in-law and other relatives gather their belongings a day before their house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Angel Duval watches as his mother-in-law and other relatives gather their belongings a day before their house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Maria Rosario Leston and her granddaughter Nazareth sleep at their home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Maria Rosario Leston and her granddaughter Nazareth sleep at their home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>An excavator demolishes the home of Agustin Gabarri and Maria Rosario Leston at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

An excavator demolishes the home of Agustin Gabarri and Maria Rosario Leston at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Angel Gabarri embraces his uncle Justo after his home was demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Angel Gabarri embraces his uncle Justo after his home was demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Covadonga Jimenez looks at the remains of her in-laws' home after its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Covadonga Jimenez looks at the remains of her in-laws' home after its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Maria Rosario Leston covers her face with her hands, as her husband Agustin Gabarri looks on, next to the debris of their home after its demolition at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Maria Rosario Leston covers her face with her hands, as her husband Agustin Gabarri looks on, next to the debris of their home after its demolition at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Five-year-old Moises Echeverria tries to gets his father's attention while he watches an excavator demolish their home at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Five-year-old Moises Echeverria tries to gets his father's attention while he watches an excavator demolish their home at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A former dweller of the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood watches as a handful of homes are demolished outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A former dweller of the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood watches as a handful of homes are demolished outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

