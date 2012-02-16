Last night at home
Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before imore
Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gema Pardo (R) and Rosa Gabarri carry a piece of furniture out of Gabarri's parents' home a day before its more
Gema Pardo (R) and Rosa Gabarri carry a piece of furniture out of Gabarri's parents' home a day before its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. The residents are registered with the town hall and have access to public services, but for the past two years have been subject to several evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her hmore
Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her house gets demolished in the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston (L) gets a kiss from her son Angel the night before their house gets demolished at themore
Maria Rosario Leston (L) gets a kiss from her son Angel the night before their house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Some Spanish gypsy families settled in the area of Puerta de Hierro, near the Palace of Moncloa, in the 1960s and have built brick houses and raised their children and grandchildren there ever since. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her hmore
Maria Rosario Leston sits inside her house as her family helps her gather her belongings a day before her house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Members of some families, mostly the eldest, have been relocated to public housing flats in the city, but often their children and grandchildren have been denied the same right to relocation, resulting in many families refusing to go to the rental flats assigned to them because they do not want to leave their children and grandchildren homeless. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Nazareth Gabarri combs her cousin Yasmin's hair as their aunt Rosa Gabarri cleans furniture which she is remore
Nazareth Gabarri combs her cousin Yasmin's hair as their aunt Rosa Gabarri cleans furniture which she is removing from her parents' home a day before its demolition at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. Out of more than 50 homes that used to stand in the neighbourhood, there are only six left now among the debris of those already demolished. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston has her daughter Begona (R) braid her hair, as her son-in-law Angel Duval (L) takes camore
Maria Rosario Leston has her daughter Begona (R) braid her hair, as her son-in-law Angel Duval (L) takes care of their daughter Nazareth, while police stand outside their door in preparation for the start of the demolition of their home at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Angel Duval watches as his mother-in-law and other relatives gather their belongings a day before their houmore
Angel Duval watches as his mother-in-law and other relatives gather their belongings a day before their house gets demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston and her granddaughter Nazareth sleep at their home for the last time before its demolimore
Maria Rosario Leston and her granddaughter Nazareth sleep at their home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An excavator demolishes the home of Agustin Gabarri and Maria Rosario Leston at the Puerta de Hierro neighbmore
An excavator demolishes the home of Agustin Gabarri and Maria Rosario Leston at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Angel Gabarri embraces his uncle Justo after his home was demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood omore
Angel Gabarri embraces his uncle Justo after his home was demolished at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Covadonga Jimenez looks at the remains of her in-laws' home after its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro nemore
Covadonga Jimenez looks at the remains of her in-laws' home after its demolition in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston covers her face with her hands, as her husband Agustin Gabarri looks on, next to the dmore
Maria Rosario Leston covers her face with her hands, as her husband Agustin Gabarri looks on, next to the debris of their home after its demolition at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Five-year-old Moises Echeverria tries to gets his father's attention while he watches an excavator demolishmore
Five-year-old Moises Echeverria tries to gets his father's attention while he watches an excavator demolish their home at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A former dweller of the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood watches as a handful of homes are demolished outside more
A former dweller of the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood watches as a handful of homes are demolished outside Madrid, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
下一个
Life aboard a carrier
A look at life aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier as it patrols the Strait of Hormuz.
Ninjas in Iran
Female ninjutsu practitioners from various schools in Iran showcase their skills to the media.
America's next top dog
Two thousand dogs, representing 185 breeds and varieties from across the U.S., are vying to be named "Best in Show" at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog...
The Straits of Hormuz
Scenes from the volatile waterway.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.