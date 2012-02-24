Carnival fever
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe cmore
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Bourse traders dressed in carnival costumes pose for a picture during early morning trading at the Frankfurmore
Bourse traders dressed in carnival costumes pose for a picture during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. Frankfurt's burse traders followed a long tradition by wearing carnival costumes from Germany's carnival on Tuesday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe cmore
A reveller from the Grande Rio samba school takes part in the second night of the annual Carnival parade inmore
A reveller from the Grande Rio samba school takes part in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parmore
Revellers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 21, 2012 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Spectators cheer as revellers from the Salgueiro samba school participate on the second night of the annualmore
Spectators cheer as revellers from the Salgueiro samba school participate on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in the parades on the second night of the annual Cmore
A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in the parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school, dressed as London taxis take part in the parade on the seconmore
Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school, dressed as London taxis take part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Camore
Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveller from the Uniao da Ilha samba school parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade inmore
A reveller from the Uniao da Ilha samba school parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Camore
Revellers from the Sao Clemente samba school take part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnivmore
Revellers from the Sao Clemente samba school take part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnmore
A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Spectators arrive to take their seats for the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro'more
Spectators arrive to take their seats for the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school prepares for the start of the annual Carnival paradmore
A reveler from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school prepares for the start of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A masquerader parades on stage at the carnival individual competition at Victoria Square February 16, 2012.more
A masquerader parades on stage at the carnival individual competition at Victoria Square February 16, 2012. Picture taken February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A girl throws confetti at a Carnival figure as revellers celebrate in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, a highland tomore
A girl throws confetti at a Carnival figure as revellers celebrate in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, a highland town between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A member of from the Diablada Urus group, dressed as an angel, during the Carnival parade in Oruro, some 20more
A member of from the Diablada Urus group, dressed as an angel, during the Carnival parade in Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Revelers celebrate Carnival by covering themselves with mud from mangrove swamps in Curuca, where the Amazomore
Revelers celebrate Carnival by covering themselves with mud from mangrove swamps in Curuca, where the Amazon River pours into the Atlantic, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Children shout and wave at floats during carnival festivities in central Bilbao February 18, 2012. REUTERS/more
Children shout and wave at floats during carnival festivities in central Bilbao February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebratimore
A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A float with papier-mache depicting Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a dynamite in his mouth with more
A float with papier-mache depicting Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a dynamite in his mouth with the text 'Nuclear Programme' is pictured at the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in the western German city of Duesseldorf February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Revellers attend the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/more
Revellers attend the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A carnival float carrying papier-mache figures depicting stepped down German President Christian Wulff is pmore
A carnival float carrying papier-mache figures depicting stepped down German President Christian Wulff is pictured before the start of the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers from the Beija-Flor samba school parade on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio dmore
Revellers from the Beija-Flor samba school parade on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A steelband player, known as a bassman, in BP Renegades steel orchestra, plays with the band during the Natmore
A steelband player, known as a bassman, in BP Renegades steel orchestra, plays with the band during the National Panorama finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A reveller from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival more
A reveller from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe Fmore
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town more
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Revelers take part in a masquerade party during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 17, 2012. REUTERmore
Revelers take part in a masquerade party during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the eamore
People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Revellers attend a samba parade during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro February 12, 2012. REUTERmore
Revellers attend a samba parade during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Local stick fighters square off against each other in an arena known as the "gayelle" in the village of Maymore
Local stick fighters square off against each other in an arena known as the "gayelle" in the village of Mayaro, eastern Trinidad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
People play in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival on the Plains of Abraham in Quebmore
People play in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Members of WITCO Desperadoes steel orchestra play at the semi-finals of the National Panorama steelband commore
Members of WITCO Desperadoes steel orchestra play at the semi-finals of the National Panorama steelband competition in Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, late February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Cristina Rasmussen gets made up before the start of the Las Palmas' Carnival Queen ceremony in Las Palmas ,more
Cristina Rasmussen gets made up before the start of the Las Palmas' Carnival Queen ceremony in Las Palmas , on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria, late February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Musicians dressed for carnival perform at the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michaemore
Musicians dressed for carnival perform at the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Women dressed for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) and a Chinese tourist (R) celebrate in front of Colomore
Women dressed for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) and a Chinese tourist (R) celebrate in front of Cologne's cathedral February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. Rmore
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
