Carnival fever

<p>Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Bourse traders dressed in carnival costumes pose for a picture during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. Frankfurt's burse traders followed a long tradition by wearing carnival costumes from Germany's carnival on Tuesday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Bourse traders dressed in carnival costumes pose for a picture during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. Frankfurt's burse traders followed a long tradition by wearing carnival costumes from Germany's carnival on Tuesday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A reveller from the Grande Rio samba school takes part in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A reveller from the Grande Rio samba school takes part in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Revellers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 21, 2012 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 21, 2012 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Spectators cheer as revellers from the Salgueiro samba school participate on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Spectators cheer as revellers from the Salgueiro samba school participate on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in the parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in the parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school, dressed as London taxis take part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school, dressed as London taxis take part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A reveller from the Uniao da Ilha samba school parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A reveller from the Uniao da Ilha samba school parades on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Revellers from the Sao Clemente samba school take part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Sao Clemente samba school take part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A reveller from the Sao Clemente samba school takes part in a parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Spectators arrive to take their seats for the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Spectators arrive to take their seats for the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A reveler from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school prepares for the start of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A reveler from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school prepares for the start of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A masquerader parades on stage at the carnival individual competition at Victoria Square February 16, 2012. Picture taken February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva </p>

A masquerader parades on stage at the carnival individual competition at Victoria Square February 16, 2012. Picture taken February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

<p>A girl throws confetti at a Carnival figure as revellers celebrate in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, a highland town between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio </p>

A girl throws confetti at a Carnival figure as revellers celebrate in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, a highland town between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

<p>A member of from the Diablada Urus group, dressed as an angel, during the Carnival parade in Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A member of from the Diablada Urus group, dressed as an angel, during the Carnival parade in Oruro, some 200 km (124 miles) south of La Paz, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Revelers celebrate Carnival by covering themselves with mud from mangrove swamps in Curuca, where the Amazon River pours into the Atlantic, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Santos </p>

Revelers celebrate Carnival by covering themselves with mud from mangrove swamps in Curuca, where the Amazon River pours into the Atlantic, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

<p>Children shout and wave at floats during carnival festivities in central Bilbao February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

Children shout and wave at floats during carnival festivities in central Bilbao February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A float with papier-mache depicting Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a dynamite in his mouth with the text 'Nuclear Programme' is pictured at the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in the western German city of Duesseldorf February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

A float with papier-mache depicting Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad with a dynamite in his mouth with the text 'Nuclear Programme' is pictured at the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in the western German city of Duesseldorf February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Revellers attend the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Revellers attend the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A carnival float carrying papier-mache figures depicting stepped down German President Christian Wulff is pictured before the start of the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A carnival float carrying papier-mache figures depicting stepped down German President Christian Wulff is pictured before the start of the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Revellers from the Beija-Flor samba school parade on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Beija-Flor samba school parade on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A steelband player, known as a bassman, in BP Renegades steel orchestra, plays with the band during the National Panorama finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva </p>

A steelband player, known as a bassman, in BP Renegades steel orchestra, plays with the band during the National Panorama finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

<p>A reveller from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A reveller from the Renascer de Jacarepagua samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Revelers take part in a masquerade party during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Revelers take part in a masquerade party during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

<p>Revellers attend a samba parade during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revellers attend a samba parade during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Local stick fighters square off against each other in an arena known as the "gayelle" in the village of Mayaro, eastern Trinidad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva </p>

Local stick fighters square off against each other in an arena known as the "gayelle" in the village of Mayaro, eastern Trinidad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

<p>People play in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

People play in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Members of WITCO Desperadoes steel orchestra play at the semi-finals of the National Panorama steelband competition in Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, late February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva </p>

Members of WITCO Desperadoes steel orchestra play at the semi-finals of the National Panorama steelband competition in Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, late February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

<p>Cristina Rasmussen gets made up before the start of the Las Palmas' Carnival Queen ceremony in Las Palmas , on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria, late February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Borja Suarez</p>

Cristina Rasmussen gets made up before the start of the Las Palmas' Carnival Queen ceremony in Las Palmas , on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria, late February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

<p>Musicians dressed for carnival perform at the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

Musicians dressed for carnival perform at the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

<p>Women dressed for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) and a Chinese tourist (R) celebrate in front of Cologne's cathedral February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

Women dressed for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) and a Chinese tourist (R) celebrate in front of Cologne's cathedral February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

