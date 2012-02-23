版本:
Strange and unusual

<p>Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), speaks to the media at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival from Nepalgunj, in Kathmandu February 22, 2012. Dangi is scheduled to be verified for being the world's shortest man by the Guinness World Records on February 26. When certified by the Guinness World Records, Dangi will beat Junrey Balawing of Philippines, the current Guinness World Records holder who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), speaks to the media at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival from Nepalgunj, in Kathmandu February 22, 2012. Dangi is scheduled to be verified for being the world's shortest man by the Guinness World Records on February 26. When certified by the Guinness World Records, Dangi will beat Junrey Balawing of Philippines, the current Guinness World Records holder who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A man uses an urinal at a bathroom cabin decorated with pictures of female models during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A file picture shows a 'Brookesia micra' chameleon on a matchhead in Madagascar, March 16, 2007. The so-called 'Brookesia micra' chameleon, believed to be the world smallest, has been discovered on the island of Madagascar, German and American biologists announced on February 16, 2012. The lizard, with a 16-millimetre body, measures 29 millimetres with its tail full extended. Picture taken March 16, 2007. REUTERS/Zoologische Staatssammlung Muenchen/Joern Koehler </p>

A file picture shows a 'Brookesia micra' chameleon on a matchhead in Madagascar, March 16, 2007. The so-called 'Brookesia micra' chameleon, believed to be the world smallest, has been discovered on the island of Madagascar, German and American biologists announced on February 16, 2012. The lizard, with a 16-millimetre body, measures 29 millimetres with its tail full extended. Picture taken March 16, 2007. REUTERS/Zoologische Staatssammlung Muenchen/Joern Koehler

<p>People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. The history of Lucerne's carnival can be traced back over more than 600 years and is best known for its individually hand-crafted masks and costumes paraded in the town's streets and squares by thousands of revellers during the three-day carnival festival. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. The history of Lucerne's carnival can be traced back over more than 600 years and is best known for its individually hand-crafted masks and costumes paraded in the town's streets and squares by thousands of revellers during the three-day carnival festival. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

<p>A visitor photographs an artwork entitled "Forever Franco" by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino, featuring a figure of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco inside a refrigerator, at the ARCO art fair in Madrid February 15, 2012. The contemporary art fair runs from February 15-19 and will feature works from 150 galleries from 30 different countries with the Netherlands as the invited country. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

A visitor photographs an artwork entitled "Forever Franco" by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino, featuring a figure of Spain's former dictator Francisco Franco inside a refrigerator, at the ARCO art fair in Madrid February 15, 2012. The contemporary art fair runs from February 15-19 and will feature works from 150 galleries from 30 different countries with the Netherlands as the invited country. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A man wearing a heart costume travels in Lima's electric train during Valentine's Day February 14, 2012. Perfomers delivered hugs and kisses to people in different parts of the city on Tuesday as part of a promotional event. The writing on the costume reads: "Love Madness". REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A man wearing a heart costume travels in Lima's electric train during Valentine's Day February 14, 2012. Perfomers delivered hugs and kisses to people in different parts of the city on Tuesday as part of a promotional event. The writing on the costume reads: "Love Madness". REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Children look at Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe, during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Children look at Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe, during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A visitor looks at an elephant made of snow and ice at the Central Botanical Garden during winter in Minsk, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Julia Darashkevich </p>

A visitor looks at an elephant made of snow and ice at the Central Botanical Garden during winter in Minsk, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Julia Darashkevich

<p>Wood burns in a stove as Pascal Prokop drives his 1990 Volvo 240 station wagon during cold winter weather on a road near the town of Mettmenstetten some 25 kilometres south of Zurich February 9, 2012. Prokob built in the stove by himself and got an operating permit by the Swiss technical inspection authority. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Wood burns in a stove as Pascal Prokop drives his 1990 Volvo 240 station wagon during cold winter weather on a road near the town of Mettmenstetten some 25 kilometres south of Zurich February 9, 2012. Prokob built in the stove by himself and got an operating permit by the Swiss technical inspection authority. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Peter Taylor, 55, (R) views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who find it hard to walk, those who want to make a quick stop during the lunch hour, and the families of well-known deceased people who expect many visitors. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Peter Taylor, 55, (R) views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The funeral parlor has been in business since 1974, and is thought to be the only drive-through funeral home in southern California, according to office manager Denise Knowles-Bragg. Knowles-Bragg said the parlor offers a convenient alternative to older people who find it hard to walk, those who want to make a quick stop during the lunch hour, and the families of well-known deceased people who expect many visitors. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Four tonnes of shredded and compressed banknotes are loaded onto a truck at the logistics centre of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth of forints. The bricks are then sent to a few charities, covering up to a third of their annual heating fuel supplies. REUTERS/Lazlo Balogh </p>

Four tonnes of shredded and compressed banknotes are loaded onto a truck at the logistics centre of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth of forints. The bricks are then sent to a few charities, covering up to a third of their annual heating fuel supplies. REUTERS/Lazlo Balogh

<p>A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown February 7, 2012. Thousands of Hindus, who comprise over eight percent of the 28 million Malaysian population, participate in the annual Thaipusam festival, in which devotees subject themselves to painful rituals in a demonstration of faith and penance, held in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord Murugan. REUTERS/Samsul Said </p>

A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown February 7, 2012. Thousands of Hindus, who comprise over eight percent of the 28 million Malaysian population, participate in the annual Thaipusam festival, in which devotees subject themselves to painful rituals in a demonstration of faith and penance, held in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord Murugan. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor February 7, 2012. A giant whale shark washed ashore near Karachi fisheries harbor on Tuesday and was sold for 1.7 million PKR ($18,758), local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor February 7, 2012. A giant whale shark washed ashore near Karachi fisheries harbor on Tuesday and was sold for 1.7 million PKR ($18,758), local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A picture is seen on the roof of a house in the neighborhood of northeast Medell&iacute;n January 30, 2012. The city of Medell&iacute;n filed an art project called "Heroes Without Borders ", an initiative of 23 photographs placed in different facades and roofs of the houses to prevent recruitment of children by illegal groups. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A picture is seen on the roof of a house in the neighborhood of northeast Medellín January 30, 2012. The city of Medellín filed an art project called "Heroes Without Borders ", an initiative of 23 photographs placed in different facades and roofs of the houses to prevent recruitment of children by illegal groups. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

<p>Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Instructor Sarah Tiefenthaler (front) demonstrates a pose during her Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Mexican tattoo star Mary Jose Cristerna, better known as "La Mujer Vampiro" (Female Vampire), poses during a tattoo exhibition in Caracas January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Mexican tattoo star Mary Jose Cristerna, better known as "La Mujer Vampiro" (Female Vampire), poses during a tattoo exhibition in Caracas January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A performer dressed in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) costume holds his mobile phone as he skates on a frozen lake before his performance on the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, January 25, 2012. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang </p>

A performer dressed in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) costume holds his mobile phone as he skates on a frozen lake before his performance on the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, January 25, 2012. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

<p>A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

