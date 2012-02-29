Chewing gum art
Pedestrians walk past artist Ben Wilson as he paints on a piece of discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Pedestrians walk past a miniature chewing gum painting by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge, in London, February 28, 2012. Wilson has painted miniature works of art on discarded chewing gum in various parts of London and Europe over the past seven years in an effort to "turn something some people would find disgusting into something artistic and beautiful," he said. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson continues to paint on a piece of discarded chewing gum as he is questioned by Police Community Support Officers on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Artist Ben Wilson uses a bank note to provide scale as he takes a photograph of one of his miniature paintings made on discarded chewing gum on the Millennium Bridge, in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. He chooses gum splatters with unusual shapes "to allow art to happen in a random way." REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A new miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An old miniature painting made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson is seen on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A combination picture shows new and old miniature paintings made on discarded chewing gum by artist Ben Wilson on the Millennium Bridge in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly