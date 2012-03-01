Shipbreakers
Laborers climb up an iron chain and ladder to break down a ship for scrap metal at the Gaddani ship breakinmore
Laborers climb up an iron chain and ladder to break down a ship for scrap metal at the Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. Fifteen thousand Pakistanis risk their lives every day, tearing down ships at Gaddani beach on the Arabian Sea coast, a 10 km-long death trap. They earn as little as $4 a day. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A laborer uses a blow torch to separate parts of a ship for scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, aboumore
A laborer uses a blow torch to separate parts of a ship for scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Laborers transport supplies to a ship by a makeshift cable carriage to separate it into scrap metal at the more
Laborers transport supplies to a ship by a makeshift cable carriage to separate it into scrap metal at the Gaddani shipbreaking yard early in the morning, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A laborer climbs a ladder held by others, while working onboard a ship, separating it into scrap metal at Gmore
A laborer climbs a ladder held by others, while working onboard a ship, separating it into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Laborers rest during a break while working on a ship separating parts of it into scrap metal at the Gaddanimore
Laborers rest during a break while working on a ship separating parts of it into scrap metal at the Gaddani shipbreaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Laborers pull an iron rope before separating a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking more
Laborers pull an iron rope before separating a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A laborer is silhouetted against the sun as he holds a gas blow torch while working to separate parts of a more
A laborer is silhouetted against the sun as he holds a gas blow torch while working to separate parts of a ship into scrap metal at the Gaddani shipbreaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A laborer connects chains before separating parts of a ship for scrap metal at the Gaddani ship breaking yamore
A laborer connects chains before separating parts of a ship for scrap metal at the Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Laborers eat during their lunch break at a nearby makeshift hotel at the Gaddani ship breaking yard, about more
Laborers eat during their lunch break at a nearby makeshift hotel at the Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi on November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mehmood, 20, a laborer uses his mobile while resting at his makeshift cabin during lunch break while workinmore
Mehmood, 20, a laborer uses his mobile while resting at his makeshift cabin during lunch break while working at the Gaddani shipbreaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Laborers stand on a makeshift cable carriage which transports them onto a ship to separate it into scrap memore
Laborers stand on a makeshift cable carriage which transports them onto a ship to separate it into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Workers weld a wrecked part of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh August 19, 2009. Bamore
Workers weld a wrecked part of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh August 19, 2009. Bangladesh is dependent on shipbreaking for its domestic steel requirements. The Chittagong shipbreaking yard is a highly polluted coastal belt of 20 km. The number of accidents and casualties at the yard is believed to be the highest in the region, according to environmental organizations. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers work at a ship breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers work at a ship breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers carry a piece of iron at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj <more
Workers carry a piece of iron at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers rest after work at a ship breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers rest after work at a ship breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from the westemore
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, in this February 25, 2009 file photo. In Alang, home to the world's largest ship breaking facility on the coast of Gujarat state, the financial year to April will be one of its best ever, as a slowdown in global trade and lower freight rates mean ships are being scrapped faster. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A view of ships being decommissioned at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from the western more
A view of ships being decommissioned at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, in this February 25, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker holds on to a ship railing as he rests before resuming work at a ship repair dock in Mumbai Decembmore
A worker holds on to a ship railing as he rests before resuming work at a ship repair dock in Mumbai December 21, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian woman cleans metal scraps salvaged from a ship repair dock in Mumbai December 21, 2006. The scrapmore
An Indian woman cleans metal scraps salvaged from a ship repair dock in Mumbai December 21, 2006. The scraps salvaged from the ship repair dock are then sold to recycling companies. Ship-breaking is one of the most dangerous jobs, with workers at risk of accidents and exposure to toxins whose harmful effects emerge years later, according to ILO experts on safety and occupational health. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi
Pakistani laborers take a break at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi September 13, 2003. REUTEmore
Pakistani laborers take a break at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi September 13, 2003. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein
Pakistani laborers work at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi September 13, 2003. REUTERS/Zahimore
Pakistani laborers work at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi September 13, 2003. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein
A scrapped ship awaits dismantling at a shipbreaking yard on a polluted beach in Chittagong November 15, 20more
A scrapped ship awaits dismantling at a shipbreaking yard on a polluted beach in Chittagong November 15, 2003. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
下一个
Disabled dancing
A group of dancers including women with physical disabilities, practice modern dance using wheelchairs in Beijing.
Chewing gum art
Artist Ben Wilson turns sidewalk gum splatters into art.
Iced-over Europe
Extreme cold spreads across Europe.
Life and death in Juarez
Scenes from one of the world's deadliest cities.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.