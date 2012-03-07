版本:
中国

Life in Slab City

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Two men talk near a fire in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. A former military base that was closed after World War II, Slab City is a place on the fringe both geographically and philosophically and attracts a variety of people, including jobless and financially struggling recession refugees who can no longer pay for food and housing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Two men talk near a fire in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. A former military base that was closed after World War II, Slab City is a place on the fringe both geographically and philosophically and attracts a variety of people, including jobless and financially struggling recession refugees who can no longer pay for food and housing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

(L-R) Timothy, Zack and Casey Spyder are seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

(L-R) Timothy, Zack and Casey Spyder are seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jeff sits at his trailer in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. Jeff said he counts the days with bottles, every day represented by an empty bottle of wine. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jeff sits at his trailer in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. Jeff said he counts the days with bottles, every day represented by an empty bottle of wine. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

"Princess Stephanie" (L) talks to another woman during a dinner at the Karma Kafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

"Princess Stephanie" (L) talks to another woman during a dinner at the Karma Kafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

People are seen during dinner at the Karma Kafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

People are seen during dinner at the Karma Kafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

The first hole of the Gopher Flats golf course is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

The first hole of the Gopher Flats golf course is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Ray smokes a cigarette in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Ray smokes a cigarette in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Mark, who said he spends half the year on Vancouver Island, sits in front of his motor home in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Mark, who said he spends half the year on Vancouver Island, sits in front of his motor home in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

The library is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

The library is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A man bathes in the hot springs in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A man bathes in the hot springs in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Don (L) talks to Frank in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Don (L) talks to Frank in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Randy Stevenson is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Randy Stevenson is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

People eat lunch in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

People eat lunch in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A man shaves in a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A man shaves in a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Tracy "Magenta" Ross, (L) another woman and Don are seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Tracy "Magenta" Ross, (L) another woman and Don are seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Frank (L) watches as a couple hook up their computer in his internet cafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Frank (L) watches as a couple hook up their computer in his internet cafe in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

An old checkpoint, now painted as a welcome sign, is seen at a site locals call Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

An old checkpoint, now painted as a welcome sign, is seen at a site locals call Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A beer can is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A beer can is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jack "Two Horses" (L) and "Purple" are seen at Jack's campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jack "Two Horses" (L) and "Purple" are seen at Jack's campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Mickel smokes a cigarette at a campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Mickel smokes a cigarette at a campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
22 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jack "Two Horses" sits at his campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jack "Two Horses" sits at his campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

An art installation is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A sign for an art installation called East Jesus is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

A sign for an art installation called East Jesus is seen in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
25 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jack "Two Horses" stands at his campfire in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Jack "Two Horses" stands at his campfire in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
26 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Tracy "Magenta" Moss hugs Frank, who runs the internet cafe, in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Tracy "Magenta" Moss hugs Frank, who runs the internet cafe, in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
27 / 28
2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Rob Walker (L) kisses Dayna Lambert as Walker's son Andy walks toward their campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Rob Walker (L) kisses Dayna Lambert as Walker's son Andy walks toward their campsite in Slab City just outside Niland, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
28 / 28

Life in Slab City

Life in Slab City 分享
重新播放
下一个

Flooding in Australia

Flooding in Australia
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »