版本:
中国

Geneva Auto Show

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The new Bentley Continental GT V8 car is pictured during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Visitors walk around booths during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A visitor holds the steering wheel of the Ferrari 458 Spider during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The new Maserati GranTurismo Sport car is pictured during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A man looks under the bonnet of a Volkswagen car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A visitor sits in a Porsche Boxter Cabriolet model car displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Models surround the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Cabriolet car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Bentley EXP 9 F concept car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A visitor looks at a motor displayed on the Mercedes-Benz booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Koenigsegg Agera 2 car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A visitor looks under a Honda Civic model displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo waves from inside the new Ferrari F12 Berlinetta during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ferrari Press Office

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A new Nissan Invitation concept car is displayed on the Nissan booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Reporters are seen next to new SL model cars displayed on the Mercedes booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Models pose in front of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe cars during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Bentley EXP 9 F concept car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A new Audi A3 model car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tata Motors' Chairman Ratan Tata (L) poses in front of the Megapixel model car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Ford Focus car is displayed on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A model stands next to a car on the Maserati booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Hostesses stand next to a Hyundai i20 model car displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Bentley EXP 9 F concept car is displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The Nissan Juke Nismo concept car is displayed on the Nissan booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The new Lamborghini Aventador model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The new Peugeot 208 model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A logo is seen on a new BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe car displayed on German car manufacturer BMW booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A new V12 Zagato model car is displayed on the Aston Martin booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A new SL model car is displayed on the Mercedes booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The Opel Ampera is shown to the media after it was elected "Car of the Year 2012", by 59 motoring journalists, ahead of the 82nd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Ferrari logo is pictured on the cover of a new model car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Geneva Auto Show

