版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 4日 星期三 02:06 BJT

The Olympians

<p>Canadian Olympic swimmer Ryan Cochrane of Victoria, BC, poses for a portrait at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Canadian Olympic swimmer Ryan Cochrane of Victoria, BC, poses for a portrait at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Canadian Olympic swimmer Ryan Cochrane of Victoria, BC, poses for a portrait at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
1 / 50
<p>Triple jumper Yamile Aldama, with her hair tied in red, white and blue attends a news conference at the Team GB House Athletes selected for the Team GB track and field events in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Triple jumper Yamile Aldama, with her hair tied in red, white and blue attends a news conference at the Teamore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Triple jumper Yamile Aldama, with her hair tied in red, white and blue attends a news conference at the Team GB House Athletes selected for the Team GB track and field events in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 50
<p>Spanish gymnast Gervasio Deferr poses during an interview in Barcelona, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Spanish gymnast Gervasio Deferr poses during an interview in Barcelona, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea<more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Spanish gymnast Gervasio Deferr poses during an interview in Barcelona, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
3 / 50
<p>Olympic fencer Nicole Ross, 23, poses for a portrait at the New York Fencers Club in New York City, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Olympic fencer Nicole Ross, 23, poses for a portrait at the New York Fencers Club in New York City, April 2more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Olympic fencer Nicole Ross, 23, poses for a portrait at the New York Fencers Club in New York City, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 50
<p>Spanish shooter Alberto Fernandez poses for a portrait at a shooting range outside Madrid, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish shooter Alberto Fernandez poses for a portrait at a shooting range outside Madrid, June 12, 2012. more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Spanish shooter Alberto Fernandez poses for a portrait at a shooting range outside Madrid, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 50
<p>Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Turkish wrestler and Olympic hopeful Elif Jale Yesilirmak, 26, poses for a picture in Ankara May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
6 / 50
<p>Portuguese table tennis player Tiago Apolonia poses during a training session in Lisbon May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Portuguese table tennis player Tiago Apolonia poses during a training session in Lisbon May 30, 2012. REUmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Portuguese table tennis player Tiago Apolonia poses during a training session in Lisbon May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
7 / 50
<p>Hungarian water polo player Daniel Varga, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008), poses with his fiancee Eva and their cat in Budapest on June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungarian water polo player Daniel Varga, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008), poses with his fiancee Eva anmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Hungarian water polo player Daniel Varga, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008), poses with his fiancee Eva and their cat in Budapest on June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 50
<p>Hungarian water polo player Norbert Hosnyanszky, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008) and avid diver, poses with his fins and goggles in Budapest on June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Hungarian water polo player Norbert Hosnyanszky, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008) and avid diver, poses wmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Hungarian water polo player Norbert Hosnyanszky, an Olympic champion (Beijing 2008) and avid diver, poses with his fins and goggles in Budapest on June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
9 / 50
<p>Rower Augustin Maillefer, a member of Switzerland's quad scull team, trains alone during a photo opportunity at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Rower Augustin Maillefer, a member of Switzerland's quad scull team, trains alone during a photo opportunitmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Rower Augustin Maillefer, a member of Switzerland's quad scull team, trains alone during a photo opportunity at the Swiss rowing center in Sarnen June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
10 / 50
<p>Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics and she is on a strict diet to shed several pounds to reach the exact weight category in which she will fight. She has reduced her daily calorie intake to 1500 kcal. Picture taken May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Turkish Taekwondo fighter and Olympic hopeful Nur Tatar, 20, poses in front of her daily food intake in Ankara May 24, 2012. Tatar is preparing to compete for Turkey in the London 2012 Olympic Games. This is her first time competing in the Olympics and she is on a strict diet to shed several pounds to reach the exact weight category in which she will fight. She has reduced her daily calorie intake to 1500 kcal. Picture taken May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 50
<p>Disabled powerlifter Mohammad Fahim Rahimi rests during training at a gym in Kabul June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Disabled powerlifter Mohammad Fahim Rahimi rests during training at a gym in Kabul June 17, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Disabled powerlifter Mohammad Fahim Rahimi rests during training at a gym in Kabul June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
12 / 50
<p>Jordanian Taekwondo athlete Mohammad Abu Libdeh is seen during a training session in preparation for the 2012 London Olympic Games at King Hussein Sport City in Amman June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Jordanian Taekwondo athlete Mohammad Abu Libdeh is seen during a training session in preparation for the 20more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Jordanian Taekwondo athlete Mohammad Abu Libdeh is seen during a training session in preparation for the 2012 London Olympic Games at King Hussein Sport City in Amman June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
13 / 50
<p>Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott stretches during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott stretches during a training session for the London 2012 Olymore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott stretches during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
14 / 50
<p>Costa Rica's 400m runner Nery Brenes trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Costa Rica's 400m runner Nery Brenes trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Costa Rica's 400m runner Nery Brenes trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
15 / 50
<p>Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott jumps a hurdle during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott jumps a hurdle during a training session for the London 201more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Costa Rica's 400m hurdles runner Sharolyn Scott jumps a hurdle during a training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Sabanilla, near San Jose, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
16 / 50
<p>Japanese professional keirin cyclist Kazunari Watanabe (front L), whose home town of Futaba is within the 20-km (12-mile) exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, takes part in a training session for the London Olympics in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Japanese professional keirin cyclist Kazunari Watanabe (front L), whose home town of Futaba is within the 2more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Japanese professional keirin cyclist Kazunari Watanabe (front L), whose home town of Futaba is within the 20-km (12-mile) exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, takes part in a training session for the London Olympics in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 50
<p>Austrian kayaking world champion Viktoria Schwarz (L) and her partner Yvonne Schuring practice during a training session in Ottensheim some 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Vienna May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Austrian kayaking world champion Viktoria Schwarz (L) and her partner Yvonne Schuring practice during a tramore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Austrian kayaking world champion Viktoria Schwarz (L) and her partner Yvonne Schuring practice during a training session in Ottensheim some 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Vienna May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
18 / 50
<p>Emilie Heymans (R) and Jennifer Abel of Canada practice for the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard event at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Emilie Heymans (R) and Jennifer Abel of Canada practice for the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard event amore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Emilie Heymans (R) and Jennifer Abel of Canada practice for the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard event at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
19 / 50
<p>U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. Olympic silver medalist Keflezighi, 37, is the oldest American ever to qualify for the Olympic marathon. He trains at an altitude of around 9,000 feet in Mammoth to increase his red blood cells and boost his endurance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. Olympic silver medalist Keflezighi, 37, is the oldest American ever to qualify for the Olympic marathon. He trains at an altitude of around 9,000 feet in Mammoth to increase his red blood cells and boost his endurance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 50
<p>Spain's David Cal paddles his canoe single (C1) during a training session on the River Lerez in the city of Pontevedra May 17, 2012. Cal is months away from a shot at winning a fifth Olympic medal, which would make him Spain's most decorated Olympian. The man who had the honour of carrying the Spanish flag at the opening ceremony in the Beijing Olympics competes in the C1 class canoe, where the competitor kneels in his craft and uses a single paddle down one side. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

Spain's David Cal paddles his canoe single (C1) during a training session on the River Lerez in the city ofmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Spain's David Cal paddles his canoe single (C1) during a training session on the River Lerez in the city of Pontevedra May 17, 2012. Cal is months away from a shot at winning a fifth Olympic medal, which would make him Spain's most decorated Olympian. The man who had the honour of carrying the Spanish flag at the opening ceremony in the Beijing Olympics competes in the C1 class canoe, where the competitor kneels in his craft and uses a single paddle down one side. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
21 / 50
<p>Kuwaiti Shooter Mariam Erzouqi, 24, poses as she takes aim during practice at the Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex in Kuwait, May 26, 2012. Mariam Erzouqi grips her German-made air rifle with carefully-manicured hands, steadies her footing, eyes the target and slowly pulls the trigger until a soft crack echoes through Kuwait's cavernous shooting range. The 24-year-old is set to become the second Kuwaiti woman to compete at an Olympic Games and will take dead aim at a medal in the 10 and 50 metres air rifle in London. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee </p>

Kuwaiti Shooter Mariam Erzouqi, 24, poses as she takes aim during practice at the Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Kuwaiti Shooter Mariam Erzouqi, 24, poses as she takes aim during practice at the Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex in Kuwait, May 26, 2012. Mariam Erzouqi grips her German-made air rifle with carefully-manicured hands, steadies her footing, eyes the target and slowly pulls the trigger until a soft crack echoes through Kuwait's cavernous shooting range. The 24-year-old is set to become the second Kuwaiti woman to compete at an Olympic Games and will take dead aim at a medal in the 10 and 50 metres air rifle in London. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Close
22 / 50
<p>Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Tmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 50
<p>Jay Chau, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Kiteboarding Federation, takes part in a training session at Shui Hau Wan at Hong Kong's Lantau Island May 12, 2012. The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the decision to include men's and women's kiteboarding at the expense of windsurfing earlier this month, describing it as a "fantastic addition" for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Jay Chau, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Kiteboarding Federation, takes part in a training session at Shui more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Jay Chau, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Kiteboarding Federation, takes part in a training session at Shui Hau Wan at Hong Kong's Lantau Island May 12, 2012. The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the decision to include men's and women's kiteboarding at the expense of windsurfing earlier this month, describing it as a "fantastic addition" for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
24 / 50
<p>Shot putter Tomasz Majewski of Poland trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Academy of Physical Education in Warsaw April 17, 2012. Majewski won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games with 21.51 meters and is considered as one of the favourites for the 2012 London Olympic Games this year. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

Shot putter Tomasz Majewski of Poland trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Academy of Physical Emore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Shot putter Tomasz Majewski of Poland trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Academy of Physical Education in Warsaw April 17, 2012. Majewski won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games with 21.51 meters and is considered as one of the favourites for the 2012 London Olympic Games this year. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
25 / 50
<p>Milagros Cabral, captain of the Dominican Republic volleyball team practices during training season at the Olympic center in Santo Domingo in this picture taken May 22, 2012. The team qualified for one of the only three spots for women's volleyball teams from the Americas to play at the London Olympics, along with the United States and Brazil. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Milagros Cabral, captain of the Dominican Republic volleyball team practices during training season at the more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Milagros Cabral, captain of the Dominican Republic volleyball team practices during training season at the Olympic center in Santo Domingo in this picture taken May 22, 2012. The team qualified for one of the only three spots for women's volleyball teams from the Americas to play at the London Olympics, along with the United States and Brazil. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
26 / 50
<p>Tunisian Taekwondo athlete Khaoula Ben Hamza (in blue) trains during preparations for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi </p>

Tunisian Taekwondo athlete Khaoula Ben Hamza (in blue) trains during preparations for the 2012 London Olympmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Tunisian Taekwondo athlete Khaoula Ben Hamza (in blue) trains during preparations for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
27 / 50
<p>Brazilian Ronald Juliao prepares to throw a discus during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo May 17, 2012. Juliao will be taking part in the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian Ronald Juliao prepares to throw a discus during a training session at the Athletics Center in Saomore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Brazilian Ronald Juliao prepares to throw a discus during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo May 17, 2012. Juliao will be taking part in the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 50
<p>Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin May 15, 2012. A private company will take Gladys' mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69, to London as part of the "Thank you Mom" program. For Pucuhuaranga, who received her first passport, it will be the first time travelling out of Peru. The program will take about 120 mothers of different athletes around the world to attend the games. Tejeda, the youngest of nine children, returned to her hometown to visit her mother and to focus on training where she will run more than 20 km every day in the highlands (over 4,105 meters above sea level). REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin May 15, 2012. A private company will take Gladys' mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69, to London as part of the "Thank you Mom" program. For Pucuhuaranga, who received her first passport, it will be the first time travelling out of Peru. The program will take about 120 mothers of different athletes around the world to attend the games. Tejeda, the youngest of nine children, returned to her hometown to visit her mother and to focus on training where she will run more than 20 km every day in the highlands (over 4,105 meters above sea level). REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
29 / 50
<p>U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tummore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

U.S. trampoline gymnast Michael Devine trains for the London 2012 Olympics at his home gym, the J and J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Center, while his coach Shaun Kempton (L) looks on in Pecatonica, Illinois, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
30 / 50
<p>Competitors take part in the final of the men's 1500m during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Competitors take part in the final of the men's 1500m during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at thmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Competitors take part in the final of the men's 1500m during the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
31 / 50
<p>Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, April 25, 2012. Sierra Leone's national boxing team was scrambling on Wednesday to raise money to send athletes to an Olympic qualifying event starting in Morocco on Friday, but lack of financing and government support means the competition is likely out of reach for most of the national team. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leomore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, April 25, 2012. Sierra Leone's national boxing team was scrambling on Wednesday to raise money to send athletes to an Olympic qualifying event starting in Morocco on Friday, but lack of financing and government support means the competition is likely out of reach for most of the national team. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
32 / 50
<p>Italian Olympic team archer Marco Galiazzo prepares to release an arrow during a training session in Padua, northern Italy, April 21, 2012. Galiazzo won the gold medal in the men's individual archery event at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, and will take part in the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini </p>

Italian Olympic team archer Marco Galiazzo prepares to release an arrow during a training session in Padua,more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Italian Olympic team archer Marco Galiazzo prepares to release an arrow during a training session in Padua, northern Italy, April 21, 2012. Galiazzo won the gold medal in the men's individual archery event at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, and will take part in the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Close
33 / 50
<p>Helana Scott runs with the Olympic torch before boarding a train during the London 2012 Olympic Games Torch Relay rehearsal at Great Central Railway in Leicester, central England April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Helana Scott runs with the Olympic torch before boarding a train during the London 2012 Olympic Games Torchmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Helana Scott runs with the Olympic torch before boarding a train during the London 2012 Olympic Games Torch Relay rehearsal at Great Central Railway in Leicester, central England April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
34 / 50
<p>Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. Weber, 26, who practices six hours a day five days a week, will participate in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the London 2012 Olympic games. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. Weber, 26, who practices six hours a day five days a week, will participate in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the London 2012 Olympic games. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
35 / 50
<p>Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest April 12, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
36 / 50
<p>Tyler Hinton takes a breath after going under the water while competing in the men's C1 during the U.S. Olympic trials for whitewater slalom in Charlotte, North Carolina April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Tyler Hinton takes a breath after going under the water while competing in the men's C1 during the U.S. Olymore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Tyler Hinton takes a breath after going under the water while competing in the men's C1 during the U.S. Olympic trials for whitewater slalom in Charlotte, North Carolina April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
37 / 50
<p>Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice Marchmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
38 / 50
<p>Spanish boxer Jennifer Miranda lifts weights during a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish boxer Jennifer Miranda lifts weights during a training session at a high-performance sports centre more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Spanish boxer Jennifer Miranda lifts weights during a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
39 / 50
<p>Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Batmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
40 / 50
<p>Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Dmitry Klokov drops weights during training at his father's house in the village of Sinkovo outside Moscow, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Dmitry Klokov drops weights during training at his father's house in more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Dmitry Klokov drops weights during training at his father's house in the village of Sinkovo outside Moscow, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
41 / 50
<p>Tunisian wrestler Haithem Belaiech (in blue) trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi </p>

Tunisian wrestler Haithem Belaiech (in blue) trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis, March 29, more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Tunisian wrestler Haithem Belaiech (in blue) trains for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Tunis, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
42 / 50
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura (unseen) at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura (unseen) at amore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura (unseen) at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
43 / 50
<p>A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum, Sudan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the semore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum, Sudan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
44 / 50
<p>U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
45 / 50
<p>German beach volleyball players Sara Goller (R), 27, and Laura Ludwig, 26, train for the London 2012 Olympics in Manhattan Beach, California, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

German beach volleyball players Sara Goller (R), 27, and Laura Ludwig, 26, train for the London 2012 Olympimore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

German beach volleyball players Sara Goller (R), 27, and Laura Ludwig, 26, train for the London 2012 Olympics in Manhattan Beach, California, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
46 / 50
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the cmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
47 / 50
<p>Track cycling sprinter Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania leaves the training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Panevezis, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins </p>

Track cycling sprinter Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania leaves the training session for the London 2012 Olymmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Track cycling sprinter Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania leaves the training session for the London 2012 Olympics in Panevezis, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
48 / 50
<p>U.S platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

U.S platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

U.S platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
49 / 50
<p>Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. more

2012年 7月 4日 星期三

Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Gay Pride around the world

Gay Pride around the world

下一个

Gay Pride around the world

Gay Pride around the world

Revelers celebrate Gay Pride month with parades all around the world.

2012年 7月 3日
Kung Fu academy

Kung Fu academy

Aspiring Kung Fu martial artists from all over the world train at a family-run school in Beijing.

2012年 6月 30日
Hong Kong: 15 years later

Hong Kong: 15 years later

A look at the last 15 years since Hong Kong's handover back to China.

2012年 6月 30日
Addicted to the needle

Addicted to the needle

The hobby of collecting tattoos has exploded into mainstream society, with tattoo conventions and festivals held year-round across the world.

2012年 6月 30日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐