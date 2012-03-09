版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 03:05 BJT

Celebrating Holi

<p>Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mamore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 40
<p>Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 40
<p>Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9,more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 40
<p>A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Matmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 40
<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 40
<p>People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northermore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 40
<p>A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual tomore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 40
<p>People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festivalmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 40
<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mummore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 40
<p>A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 40
<p>A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 40
<p>Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Hmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 40
<p>A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also knomore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 40
<p>A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival ofmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 40
<p>A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festimore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 40
<p>People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, alsmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 40
<p>Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 40
<p>Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colomore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 40
<p>Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Karachi March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also knownmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Karachi March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
19 / 40
<p>People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of cmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 40
<p>People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the normore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 40
<p>A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indiamore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
22 / 40
<p>A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Imore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 40
<p>A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaomore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 40
<p>Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Umore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 40
<p>A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the villagmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 40
<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mummore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
27 / 40
<p>A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the fesmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
28 / 40
<p>Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian stmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 40
<p>A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 40
<p>People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colourmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
31 / 40
<p>Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian statmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
32 / 40
<p>People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian stamore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
33 / 40
<p>People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inside a temple in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, insimore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inside a temple in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
34 / 40
<p>A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsamore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 40
<p>Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also knomore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
36 / 40
<p>A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
37 / 40
<p>A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northernmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
38 / 40
<p>A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
39 / 40
<p>A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Inside Vatican City

Inside Vatican City

下一个

Inside Vatican City

Inside Vatican City

A look at life in the world's smallest state, home to the Pope and the Catholic church.

2012年 3月 10日
Celebrating Purim

Celebrating Purim

A look at the Jewish costume holiday of Purim.

2012年 3月 9日
Women of the world

Women of the world

Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.

2012年 3月 9日
Coming to America

Coming to America

Enrollment is dropping at some rural schools, but officials have an improbable plan to save their schools -- by turning them into magnets for wealthy foreign...

2012年 3月 9日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐