An iPad world

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012.

Apple's Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011.

AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their...more

Photographer Kenichi Funada (L) shows Tsugiko Miyajima her portrait on his iPad after taking part in the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012.

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012.

Josh Rubinstein, 15, utilizes augmented reality technology with AppGear's "Alien Jailbreak" on his iPad as he plays the new generation of toy at Grand Central Station during the American International Toy Fair in New York, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/WowWee/Insider Images/Handout

A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012.

A man on a ferry uses an iPad to take a photo of the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul, December 10, 2011. The red placards read, "The South Korea-U.S. FTA is invalid!"

A protester holds an Apple iPad 2 tablet displaying a candle during a candle-light rally demanding the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak, in central Seoul, December 10, 2011. The red placards read, "The South Korea-U.S. FTA is invalid!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012.

Toy demonstrators Trevor Zhou and Aubree Marchione (R) use an iPad to play "The Game of Life zAPPed" at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011.

Tianjing Hao uses his iPad 2 to record the procession during the start of the 243rd Brown University Commencement exercises in Providence, Rhode Island May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011.

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011.

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone

Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an iPad in Manama, July 24, 2011.

Egyptian Professor Cherif Bossiouni, head of an independent commission set up by the King of Bahrain to investigate alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the country, speaks to journalists as a local TV journalist records him using an iPad in Manama, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011

Actor Rafael Mercadante looks at a fan's Apple iPad 2 tablet computer as he arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011.

Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011.

President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011.

A man takes pictures with his iPad during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at a private business park in Budapest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012.

A man films a concert to mark the official opening of the National Stadium in Warsaw January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011.

Staff at the Apple store in Barcelona cheer their first iPad 2 customer as he holds up his purchase the moment Apple's iPad 2 became available for direct purchase in Spain March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011.

A bishop holds a tablet during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011.

A woman takes a picture using her iPad during the trial of Muhammad Nazaruddin, former treasurer of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's ruling party, at the Corruption Court in Jakarta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011.

A man uses his iPad to photograph notes left memorializing Steve Jobs on the exterior of Apple's 14th St store in New York October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his...more

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in his hotel room in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of "You're Beautiful," singing and using his feet to play the piano. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012.

A man walks past an iPad 2 advertisement in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

