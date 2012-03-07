版本:
The Greyhound express

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Greyhounds compete at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. All the dogs have been imported from the United States where only seven states still operate dog tracks. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Greyhounds stand at a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Greyhounds walk with their handlers before competing at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Greyhounds look on from behind a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A load of 13 greyhounds arrive onboard a Hound Hauler in La Habra, a suburb of Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Fast Friends, a greyhound adoption group based outside Los Angeles, is committed to finding homes for retired greyhounds from the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie helps Bowtie Man the greyhound out of the Hound Hauler in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Every few months, volunteers orchestrate an event called "Retirement Day" where older, slower dogs or dogs that have been weakened from frequent leg injuries officially leave their racing days behind and are given up for adoption. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Greyhound Dreamboat, also known as U.S.S. Dreamboat, is given a bath by volunteers in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Courtney Williams introduces her cat Kinko to Robin the greyhound, next to Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie, as part of a test to determine Robin's foster placements in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Greyhound Dave tries to sit on the lap of a volunteer in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Marcia Hall (L), who has adopted two greyhounds, and Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie sit in the waiting room of a veterinarian with their dogs in Los Angeles, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Two adopted greyhounds relax in their new home in Whittier, California, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Urns holding the ashes of deceased greyhounds are seen in the living room of Fast Friends founders Joyce and Tom McRorie in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A girl hugs a greyhound that will be placed in temporary foster care at her home in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

