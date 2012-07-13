版本:
Solar flares

<p>The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

<p>The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>The sun erupts with a large solar flare on March 6, 2012. The flare was categorized as an X5.4. REUTERS/NASA/SD0/AIA</p>

The sun erupts with a large solar flare on March 6, 2012. The flare was categorized as an X5.4. REUTERS/NASA/SD0/AIA

<p>The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/SOHO/NASA</p>

The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/SOHO/NASA

<p>The sun erupts with one of the largest solar flares of this solar cycle in this multi-colored NASA photo taken March 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/SD0/AIA</p>

The sun erupts with one of the largest solar flares of this solar cycle in this multi-colored NASA photo taken March 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/SD0/AIA

<p>The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA</p>

The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA

<p>The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/SDO/NASA</p>

The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/SDO/NASA

<p>An M8.7 class flare in a photo released by NASA January 23, 2012. The flare shown here in teal is the color typically used to show light in the 131 Angstrom wavelength, a wavelength in which it is easy to view solar flares. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/AIA</p>

An M8.7 class flare in a photo released by NASA January 23, 2012. The flare shown here in teal is the colormore

<p>A Coronal Mass Ejection as viewed by the Solar Dynamics Observatory on June 7, 2011. The Sun unleashed an M-2 (medium-sized) solar flare, an S1-class (minor) radiation storm and a spectacular coronal mass ejection from sunspot complex 1226-1227. The large cloud of particles mushroomed up and fell back down looking as if it covered an area of almost half the solar surface. REUTERS/NASA/SDO</p>

A Coronal Mass Ejection as viewed by the Solar Dynamics Observatory on June 7, 2011. The Sun unleashed an Mmore

<p>A large X2 flare from the Sun taken on February 15, 2011 in extreme ultraviolet light enlarged and superimposed on SOHO's C2 coronagraph for the same period. It was the largest flare in over four years. The coronagraph shows the faint edge of a "halo" coronal mass ejection as it races away from the Sun and heads towards Earth. REUTERS/NASA</p>

A large X2 flare from the Sun taken on February 15, 2011 in extreme ultraviolet light enlarged and superimpmore

<p>An image of the sun shows nearly simultaneous solar eruptions on opposite sides, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA</p>

An image of the sun shows nearly simultaneous solar eruptions on opposite sides, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

<p>Solar activity in an image taken October 28, 2003. The coronal mass ejection was one of the strongest ever detected since scientists started measuring the phenomena. REUTERS/Nasa/ESA Soho RC/GN</p>

Solar activity in an image taken October 28, 2003. The coronal mass ejection was one of the strongest ever more

<p>Solar activity in an image taken October 28, 2003. REUTERS/Nasa/ESA Soho RC/GN</p>

Solar activity in an image taken October 28, 2003. REUTERS/Nasa/ESA Soho RC/GN

<p>Aurora Australis, or "Southern Lights", produced by four solar flares and a pair of powerful magnetic gas clouds spawned in a monster sunspot, glow in the sky over the town of Glenn Ourua in New Zealand, April 1, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Aurora Australis, or "Southern Lights", produced by four solar flares and a pair of powerful magnetic gas cmore

<p>A photograph taken by George Simnet, a solar physicist at the University of Birmingham, shows the Sun "sneezing" a huge bubble of hydrogen gas, as seen by the SOHO explorer, a joint NASA-European Space Agency project. Photo taken in 1997. REUTERS/Handout </p>

A photograph taken by George Simnet, a solar physicist at the University of Birmingham, shows the Sun "sneemore

